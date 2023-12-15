Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Panacea Biotech, BHEL, Vedanta, Texmaco

Here are some of the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major on Thursday appointed Vivek Anand as the new chief financial officer. The company has also announced the appointment of Rachna Kumar as the chief human resources officer. Both Anand and Kumar will report to Niranjan Gupta, CEO.

Panacea Biotech: The biotechnology firm said it has unveiled EasyFourPol, the world's first fully liquid wP-IPV pentavalent vaccine. This vaccine offers protection against five life-threatening diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, and invasive infections caused by haemophilus influenza type B. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Heavy Electricals: BHEL has partnered with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries to develop technologies in the fields of the hydrogen value chain and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions.

Texmaxo: The Ministry of Railways has awarded a substantial order for the manufacturing and supply of freight wagons. The contract is valued at approximately Rs. 1374.41 crore. The company is tasked with producing and delivering 3,400 BOXNS wagons.

PB Fintech: Income Tax officials visited Paisabazaar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, on Thursday and Friday and enquired about certain vendors of the company. PB Fintech said it said has provided the required information to the officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Satin Creditcare Network: The microfinance lender on Thursday launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The floor price for the QIP has been set at ₹242.81 per share.

Vedanta: Vedanta said its directors' committee will convene next week to discuss issuing non-convertible debentures through private placement. This action is a standard part of their regular refinancing activities in their usual business operations.

Infosys: The Indian tech giant Infosys will announce its quarterly results for the October-December quarter on 11 January. The Q3 FY24 results will be announced after the board of directors meeting, set to begin on 10 January. The company had in the last quarter guided for a revenue growth between 1% and 2.5% in FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PVR Inox: Plenty PE Fund and Multiples PE Fund Group are likely to offload a 2.33% stake in the multiplex operator in a bulk deal, according to CNBC TV-18. The offer price for the sale is likely to be between ₹1,750 and ₹1,769.5 per share.

Cipla: The drug manufacturer has invested ₹42 crore in digital tech company, GoApptiv to expand its patient reach to the remotest towns. Cipla’s stake in the tech company now increased to 22.99% on a diluted basis.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.