Stocks to Watch: Hero Motocorp, Paytm, Indian Hotells, Abbott India

Hero MotoCorp: Recorded total sales of 4,33,598 units in January, up 21.6% from a year ago. Domestic sales increased 20.5% to 4.2 lakh units and exports jumped 74.6% to 12,664 units.

Paytm: Management said during an analyst call that the RBI's actions were a big speed bump and that operational changes would be required. The stock hit the 20% lower circuit soon after the market opened on Thursday.

Indian Hotels: Net profit was up 18.2% to ₹476.9 crore in Q3 from a year ago, revenue up 16.5%. Ebitda increased 22.6% yoy, while margin was 37.3% from 35.4% last year. Revenue for the quarter was led by 21% growth in room revenue. International RevPAR growth of 9% yoy due to 70% occupancy levels.

Abbott India: Posted 26% growth in net profit to ₹311 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations grew 8.7% to ₹1,437 crore from a year ago.

Mphasis: Direct revenue up 2% sequentially and up 1.3% in constant currency terms. New deal wins worth $241 million. Management said it was seeing signs of stability despite seasonal softness in the quarter.

Eicher Motors: Flagship brand Royal Enfield sold 76,187 motorcycles in January, up 2% from 74,746 units a year ago. However, exports sales dropped 20% to 5,631 motorcycles.

Panacea Biotec: The USFDA has classified the inspection of the facility of the company's subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, as 'official action indicated'.

Sonata Software: Clocked a net loss of ₹46.2 crore for the December quarter against a profit of ₹124.2 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 30.4% sequentially to ₹2,493.3 crore in the quarter.

Bata India: Recorded a net profit at ₹57.3 crore in the December quarter, down 31% from a year ago, thanks to a tepid topline and weak operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew 0.4% yoy to ₹903.5 crore.

