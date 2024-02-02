Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to Watch: Hero Motocorp, Paytm, Indian Hotells, Abbott India

Stocks to Watch: Hero Motocorp, Paytm, Indian Hotells, Abbott India

Zaheer Merchant

  • Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday’s trading session.

Paytm's management said during an analyst call that the RBI's actions were a big speed bump and that operational changes would be required. Photo: Reuters

Hero MotoCorp: Recorded total sales of 4,33,598 units in January, up 21.6% from a year ago. Domestic sales increased 20.5% to 4.2 lakh units and exports jumped 74.6% to 12,664 units.

Paytm: Management said during an analyst call that the RBI's actions were a big speed bump and that operational changes would be required. The stock hit the 20% lower circuit soon after the market opened on Thursday.

Indian Hotels: Net profit was up 18.2% to 476.9 crore in Q3 from a year ago, revenue up 16.5%. Ebitda increased 22.6% yoy, while margin was 37.3% from 35.4% last year. Revenue for the quarter was led by 21% growth in room revenue. International RevPAR growth of 9% yoy due to 70% occupancy levels.

Abbott India: Posted 26% growth in net profit to 311 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations grew 8.7% to 1,437 crore from a year ago.

Mphasis: Direct revenue up 2% sequentially and up 1.3% in constant currency terms. New deal wins worth $241 million. Management said it was seeing signs of stability despite seasonal softness in the quarter.

Eicher Motors: Flagship brand Royal Enfield sold 76,187 motorcycles in January, up 2% from 74,746 units a year ago. However, exports sales dropped 20% to 5,631 motorcycles.

Panacea Biotec: The USFDA has classified the inspection of the facility of the company's subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, as ‘official action indicated’.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Sonata Software: Clocked a net loss of 46.2 crore for the December quarter against a profit of 124.2 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 30.4% sequentially to 2,493.3 crore in the quarter.

Bata India: Recorded a net profit at 57.3 crore in the December quarter, down 31% from a year ago, thanks to a tepid topline and weak operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew 0.4% yoy to 903.5 crore.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.