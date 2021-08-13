NEW DELHI: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Indraprastha Gas, Hindustan Aeronautics, Petronet LNG, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, General Insurance Corporation of India, Godrej Industries, and Sun TV Network, among other stocks will announce June quarter earnings today. Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Ports: The company expects to easily raise funds, without weakening its financial health, to acquire state-owned logistics firm Container Corp. of India Ltd., or Concor, in which the government is looking to divest its shareholding.

Bharti Airtel: OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company backed by billionaire Sunil Mittal-run Bharti Group, has secured a $300 million equity investment by Hanwha Systems - a South Korean technology and manufacturing company.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd: The two wheeler maker more than tripled its net profit to ₹365 crore for the quarter ending June 30, as result of the low base of last year. The company reported a net profit of just ₹61 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal due to strict nationwide lockdown to tackle the first wave of Covid-19.

IRCTC: The PSU, while announcing its quarterly earnings on Thursday, said that its board has approved the proposal for a 1:5 stock split or sub-division of shares. For a split of 1 share at a face value of ₹10 each into 5 equity shares at a face value of ₹2 each. This is subject to the approval of Ministry of Railways, shareholders and other approvals.

ITC: The business conglomerate on Thursday said it plans to invest around $2 billion (around ₹14,851 crore) as part of its 'ITC Next' strategy, under which it will explore opportunities to craft "disruptive business models".

NMDC: The state owned mining company on Thursday reported a 500% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,191.30 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The company had posted ₹531.35 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

PV makers: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 45% to 2,64,442 units in July against 1,82,779 units in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said today.

Future group: The group's promoters, including Kishore Biyani and several group holding companies, have approached the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court directing to enforce the order of the Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator.

Tata Power: Company unit Tata Power Solar will set up India’s first large scale battery storage of 50 megawatt hour (MWh) along with a 50 MW solar plant at Leh, the company said in a statement.

Tata Steel: The country’s leading steelmaker posted a consolidated net profit at ₹9,768 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The steelmaker had posted a net loss of ₹4,648 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, Tata Steel’s consolidated PAT rose 34% quarter-on-quarter from ₹6,644.15 crore in Q4FY21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.