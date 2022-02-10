Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Zomato, M&M, MRF, Hindalco

3 min read.Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 07:43 AM ISTArindam Roy
Shares of firms like Hero MotoCorp, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, MRF, Reliance Power, Hindalco Industries, Page Industries, Cummins India, Bombay Dyeing, Gujarat Pipavav Port, HAL, Dr Lal PathLabs will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
Power Grid: State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to ₹3,292.97 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,367.71 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.
Tata Power: Tata Power on Wednesday posted a 74 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹552 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenues. This was the ninth consecutive quarter of PAT growth, it added.
Nykaa: FSN E-commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, reported about a 57 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹29 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had registered a PAT of ₹68.9 crore.
SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday reported a 4.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,528.54 crore for the October-December period of the ongoing fiscal, helped by higher income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,468.20 crore in the year-ago period, SAIL said in a filing to BSE.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Company's profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 8 per cent to ₹303 crore in the quarter ended in December due to slower loan growth. It reported a PAT of ₹329 crore in the year-ago period.
ACC: Cement maker ACC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40.55 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹280.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to adverse input inflation. The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a net profit of ₹472.44 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, said ACC, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), in a BSE filing.
GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹515.34 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021 against that of ₹1,120.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. The consolidated income from operations in the quarter under review rose to ₹1,437.84 crore from ₹963 crore in the same period a year ago.
Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22.3 per cent to ₹604.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, hit by high input and freight costs. The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹777.3 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.
Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest liquefied natural gas importer, on Wednesday reported its highest quarterly net profit of ₹1,159.46 crore as a surge in prices boosted margins. Consolidated net profit of ₹1,159.46 crore, or ₹7.73 per share, in October-December 2021 was 31.4 per cent higher than ₹882.05 crore, or ₹5.88 a share, in the same period of the previous fiscal, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.
Engineers India: State-owned Engineers India Ltd on Wednesday reported halving of its net profit in the December quarter as revenue from operations declined. EIL has a consolidated net profit of ₹40.66 crore in October-December compared with ₹88.07 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
