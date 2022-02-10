Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Zomato, M&M, MRF, Hindalco

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

Power Grid: State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to ₹3,292.97 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,367.71 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.

Tata Power: Tata Power on Wednesday posted a 74 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹552 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher revenues. This was the ninth consecutive quarter of PAT growth, it added.

Nykaa: FSN E-commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, reported about a 57 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹29 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had registered a PAT of ₹68.9 crore.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday reported a 4.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,528.54 crore for the October-December period of the ongoing fiscal, helped by higher income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,468.20 crore in the year-ago period, SAIL said in a filing to BSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Company's profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 8 per cent to ₹303 crore in the quarter ended in December due to slower loan growth. It reported a PAT of ₹329 crore in the year-ago period.

ACC: Cement maker ACC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40.55 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹280.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to adverse input inflation. The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a net profit of ₹472.44 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, said ACC, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), in a BSE filing.

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹515.34 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021 against that of ₹1,120.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. The consolidated income from operations in the quarter under review rose to ₹1,437.84 crore from ₹963 crore in the same period a year ago.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22.3 per cent to ₹604.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, hit by high input and freight costs. The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹777.3 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest liquefied natural gas importer, on Wednesday reported its highest quarterly net profit of ₹1,159.46 crore as a surge in prices boosted margins. Consolidated net profit of ₹1,159.46 crore, or ₹7.73 per share, in October-December 2021 was 31.4 per cent higher than ₹882.05 crore, or ₹5.88 a share, in the same period of the previous fiscal, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Engineers India: State-owned Engineers India Ltd on Wednesday reported halving of its net profit in the December quarter as revenue from operations declined. EIL has a consolidated net profit of ₹40.66 crore in October-December compared with ₹88.07 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

