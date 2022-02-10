Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Zomato, M&M, MRF, Hindalco

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹515.34 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021 against that of ₹1,120.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. The consolidated income from operations in the quarter under review rose to ₹1,437.84 crore from ₹963 crore in the same period a year ago.