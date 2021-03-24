NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler company said it will make an upward revision in ex-showroom prices by up to ₹2,500 of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1. The hike was announced in order to offset the impact of rising input costs, the company said.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The government will sell 15% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd via offer for sale to raise nearly ₹755 crore. The floor price has fixed at ₹27.50 a share, 9.54% discount from its today’s closing.

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd: The company said that India Ratings and Research has upgraded its long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A/Stable’ on the back of strong recovery in sales and financial performance in the December quarter.

Banking stocks: The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that the non-performing assets of banks declined to ₹5.70 lakh crore in December 2020 and the recovered amount stood at ₹2.74 lakh crore following a slew of measures taken by it.

Suzlon: Suzlon Energy Ltd said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is conducting a forensic audit of its accounts to check for violations of securities market regulations or Companies Act rules.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd: The company’s shares have trebled from a year-ago. The well-performing tractors business helped beat returns of some of its peers. Recently, the company also won a large order worth ₹1,056 crore from the ministry of defence. M&M’s subsidiary Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDS).

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has introduced its first electric vehicle (EV) in India though its dealership price of nearly ₹1.06 crore will keep it away from the reach of most consumers.

India Grid Trust: The company said that its board approved raising ₹1,284 crore via issue of rights shares to its shareholders. The company will issue as many as 116.70 million shares at a price of ₹110 apiece. The issue will open on 6 April and close on 13 April.

IndusInd Bank: Moody’s has affirmed IndusInd Bank’s long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1, baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at ba2. The outlook has been changed to 'Stable' from 'Negative', the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Rossari Biotech: The specialty chemicals manufacturer’s board of directors approved the issuance of up to 30,12,046 equity shares of face value of ₹ 2 each, on a preferential basis, with a floor price of ₹ 996 per share aggregating to ₹ 300 crore.

