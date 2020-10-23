Stocks to Watch: HFCs, banks, SBI Cards and Payment, ONGC

NEW DELHI: Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Housing finance companies: Home financiers must have at least 60% of all their assets in housing finance by 31 March, 2024, with individual loans making up at least 50% of all assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. By March 2022, they must have 50% in housing finance and 40% in individual loans. By March 2023, the ratio should be at least 55% and 45%, respectively.

Bank stocks: Bank credit grew 5.66% year-on-year to ₹103.44 lakh crore, while deposits increased 10.55% to ₹143.02 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October 9, as per to RBI data. Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 6% in August as against 9.8% in the same month last year.

SBI Cards and Payment Service: India’s second-largest credit card firm on Thursday reported a sharp deterioration in asset quality as thousands of cardholders skipped payments, the latest sign of the pandemic’s impact on people’s financial health. Gross NPAs rose to 4.29% in the September quarter from 1.35% in the preceding three months.

ONGC: Has won seven of 11 oil and gas exploration blocks offered for bidding in the latest licensing round, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said on Thursday. Oil India won the remaining four blocks. The government had offered 11 blocks for exploration and production of oil and gas in the fifth bid round under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The Hyderabad-based drugmaker on Thursday said it has isolated all its data centre servers across the world for as long as a day, as a preventive action after detecting a cyberattack.

L&T Finance Holdings: Has reported a 52.2% year-on-year rise in its September quarter net profit to Rs.265.12 crore. Total income rose 3.28% to ₹3,508.91 crore during the period under review.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India: Said it has started exports of its 125cc bike SP125 to Europe. The motorcycle is exported via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, the automaker said in a statement.

Asian Paints: Reported a 1.15% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for September quarter to ₹851.90 crore while total income rose 5.37% to ₹5,432.86 crore, compared with ₹5,155.82 crore a year ago, Asian Paints said in a BSE filing.

Bharti Infratel: Reported a 24% year-on-year drop in its September quarter consolidated profit to ₹733 crore. Consolidated revenue, including that from Indus Towers, rose a marginal 2% to ₹3,695 crore, for the three months ended 30 September, from ₹3,638 crore a year ago.

Hexaware Technologies: The company reported a net profit of ₹162.7 crore for July-September as against ₹152.4 crore in the previous quarter while jumped to ₹1,585.9 crore from ₹1,569 crore in April-June.

