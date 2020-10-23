Stocks to Watch: HFCs, banks, SBI Cards and Payment, ONGC

Housing finance companies: Home financiers must have at least 60% of all their assets in housing finance by 31 March, 2024, with individual loans making up at least 50% of all assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. By March 2022, they must have 50% in housing finance and 40% in individual loans. By March 2023, the ratio should be at least 55% and 45%, respectively.