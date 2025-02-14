Stocks to Watch: Hindalco, Bank of Baroda, HCC, Nazara Tech, Religare Enterprises, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Hindalco Industries reported a 60 percent growth in its December quarter consolidated net profit to ₹3,735 crore compared to ₹2,331 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations in Q3FY25 stood at ₹58,390 crore, marking an 11 percent increase from ₹52,808 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. The company posted a record-high aluminium upstream EBITDA of ₹4,222 crore, a 73 percent increase, with an EBITDA margin of 42 percent.

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda's board approved raising funds amounting to ₹8,500 crore during its meeting on February 13. The bank plans to raise capital through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other modes, subject to regulatory approvals. The lender stated in an exchange filing that it aims to raise up to ₹8,500 crore via common equity capital through various modes, including QIP, in suitable tranches up to March 2028 and beyond as required.

Shriram Finance raised approximately USD 500 million ( ₹4,300 crore) through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) to support business growth. This transaction represents the largest SACE-covered loan facility raised by an NBFC in India, reinforcing SFL’s leadership in offshore fundraising and its ability to diversify funding sources strategically.

Advertisement

Titagarh Rail Systems reported a 16 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹62.8 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to ₹74.8 crore in the same period last fiscal. Revenue from operations declined 5.5 percent to ₹902.2 crore from ₹954.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Nazara Technologies posted a 53.6 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹13.7 crore for Q3FY25 compared to ₹29.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, revenue from operations surged 66.9 percent to ₹534.7 crore from ₹320.4 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Piramal Enterprises approved the issuance of secured, rated, listed, and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹450 crore on a private placement basis. The issuance comprises a base issue size of ₹75 crore, with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to ₹375 crore, aggregating to ₹450 crore. The NCDs carry an annual coupon rate of 9.10 percent, with interest paid annually and on the redemption date. The debentures will have a tenure of approximately 10 years, maturing on February 23, 2035, and will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of the NSE.

Advertisement

Religare Enterprises appointed Praveen Kumar Tripathi, a Non-Executive Independent Director, as the Chairperson of the company until June 30, 2025. The board approved the appointment at its meeting on February 11, 2025. The company will appoint directors as chairpersons on a rotational basis, with each holding office for a calendar quarter. Tripathi is the first to assume the role under this system, with the board set to determine the order of future appointments.

Manappuram Finance posted a net profit of ₹453.4 crore in Q3FY25, marking a 5.8 percent increase from ₹428.6 crore in the same period last year. The company’s net interest income (NII) rose 13.7 percent year-on-year to ₹1,160.9 crore from ₹1,021.2 crore in Q3FY24. Alongside its earnings, Manappuram Finance announced plans to raise up to USD 2 billion under its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) programme, aimed at enhancing its funding flexibility and growth prospects.

Advertisement

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹38.92 crore in Q3FY25, primarily due to a change in the tax regime. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of ₹233.22 crore. Total income in Q3FY25 declined to ₹1,066.16 crore from ₹1,512.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Godfrey Phillips India posted a 48.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹315.9 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to ₹212.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations surged 27.3 percent to ₹1,591.2 crore from ₹1,249.6 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced plans to raise up to ₹1,500 crore through a rights issue. The company will finalize the record date soon. The Board has authorized the Rights Issue Committee to proceed with the rights issue and determine terms and conditions, including issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing, and terms of payment.

Deepak Nitrite reported a sharp 51.5 percent year-on-year decline in net profit for Q3FY25 at ₹98 crore, compared to ₹202 crore in the corresponding period last year. The weak performance was driven by lower sales and a significant drop in operating margins. Revenue fell 5.3 percent year-on-year to ₹1,903.4 crore from ₹2,009.2 crore, reflecting softer demand in key segments.

Advertisement

United Breweries posted a 54.9 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹38.3 crore for Q3FY25, down from ₹84.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. The decline was partly due to an exceptional loss of ₹25.8 crore. However, revenue rose 9.6 percent year-on-year to ₹1,998.4 crore from ₹1,822.7 crore, driven by higher sales volumes and an improved product mix.

KNR Constructions posted a 78.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹248.6 crore for Q3FY25, compared to ₹139.6 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue from operations declined 14.9 percent to ₹848 crore from ₹996 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Advertisement

ITI Ltd reported a net loss of ₹48.9 crore for Q3FY25, compared to a net loss of ₹101.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations surged 299.73 percent to ₹1,034.5 crore from ₹258.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by strong operational performance despite increased raw material costs.

Carborundum Universal reported a 68.8 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹34.7 crore for Q3FY25, down from ₹111.3 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue from operations rose 9 percent year-on-year to ₹1,255.5 crore from ₹1,151.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.