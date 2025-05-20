Stocks to watch: Hindalco, Dixon Tech, BEL, RVNL, Power Grid among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Hindalco, Dixon Technologies, EIH, Zydus Lifesciences Shares of Hindalco, EIH, Zydus Lifesciences and Dixon Technologies will remain in focus as companies are set to post their Q4 earnings today.

BEL Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a government-owned enterprise, reported its Q4FY25 results, posting an 18% increase in net profit to ₹2,127 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam The company has been selected as the lowest bidder for a project valued at ₹178.64 crore awarded by IRCON International. The scope of the project includes supplying signalling, telecommunications, and EIMWB materials, as well as carrying out the installation, testing, and commissioning of distributed or centralised electronic interlocking (EI) systems at 10 newly developed stations.

Power Grid Power Grid Corporation released its Q4 FY25 results, reporting a slight decline of 0.6% in net profit, which stood at ₹4,143 crore for the quarter.

DLF The real estate giant posted a 36.3% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹1,282.2 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to ₹920.7 crore in Q4FY23.

Petronet LNG The company posted a 23.4% increase in consolidated net profit on a quarterly basis, reaching ₹1,070.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up from ₹867 crore in the preceding quarter.

Borosil A leading producer of glassware and laboratory equipment reported a 120% year-on-year increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching ₹11 crore, up from ₹5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Waaree Energies Waaree Energies announced that its board has given the green light to a proposal to acquire Kamath Transformers Private Ltd for approximately ₹293 crore. Kamath Transformers specializes in the production of transformers.

CCI The fair trade watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has rejected a complaint accusing public sector lender Canara Bank of abusing its dominant position and engaging in anti-competitive practices concerning several loan deals.

GMR Power The company announced a 7% decline in its Q4 net profit, which stood at ₹177.5 crore compared to ₹191 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.