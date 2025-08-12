Stocks to watch: Hindalco, Indian Hotels, HAL, Cochin Shipyard among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated12 Aug 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard, Jindal Steel & Power, Bharat Dynamics will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q1 results 2025.

Hindalco Industries

The company posted a 36% year-on-year drop in net income attributable to common shareholders, coming in at $96 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Indian Hotels (IHCL)

Tata Group’s hospitality arm announced that its board of directors, along with a designated committee, has approved acquiring controlling stakes in two hospitality companies — ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited — amounting to 204 crore.

Bata India

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 52 crore for Q1FY26, down sharply by 70.1% from 174 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ashoka Buildcon

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 217.3 crore for Q1FY26, reflecting a 44.6% rise from 150.3 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiary Horizon Aero Solutions, has acquired full ownership of Indamer Technics.

SJVN

The state-owned firm reported a 36.2% drop in its first-quarter profit, falling to 227.8 crore from 357 crore.

Astral Limited

Astral Limited reported a 32.7% decline in profit for the first quarter of FY 2026, slipping to 81 crore from 120.4 crore.

Tilaknagar Industries

An Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) producer posted a 121.25% surge in net profit, reaching 88.5 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Shree Vijay Industries

The company’s profit plunged 93.7% to 5.3 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down from 84.1 crore in the same period last year.

