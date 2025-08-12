Stocks to watch: Hindalco, Indian Hotels, HAL, Cochin Shipyard among shares in focus today

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard, Jindal Steel & Power, Bharat Dynamics will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q1 results 2025.
The company posted a 36% year-on-year drop in net income attributable to common shareholders, coming in at $96 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
Tata Group’s hospitality arm announced that its board of directors, along with a designated committee, has approved acquiring controlling stakes in two hospitality companies — ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited — amounting to ₹204 crore.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹52 crore for Q1FY26, down sharply by 70.1% from ₹174 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹217.3 crore for Q1FY26, reflecting a 44.6% rise from ₹150.3 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiary Horizon Aero Solutions, has acquired full ownership of Indamer Technics.
The state-owned firm reported a 36.2% drop in its first-quarter profit, falling to ₹227.8 crore from ₹357 crore.
Astral Limited reported a 32.7% decline in profit for the first quarter of FY 2026, slipping to ₹81 crore from ₹120.4 crore.
An Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) producer posted a 121.25% surge in net profit, reaching ₹88.5 crore in the first quarter of FY26.
The company’s profit plunged 93.7% to ₹5.3 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down from ₹84.1 crore in the same period last year.
