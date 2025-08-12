Stocks to watch: Hindalco, Indian Hotels, HAL, Cochin Shipyard among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Hindustan Aeronautics, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard, Jindal Steel & Power, Bharat Dynamics Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard, Jindal Steel & Power, Bharat Dynamics will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q1 results 2025.

Hindalco Industries The company posted a 36% year-on-year drop in net income attributable to common shareholders, coming in at $96 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Indian Hotels (IHCL) Tata Group’s hospitality arm announced that its board of directors, along with a designated committee, has approved acquiring controlling stakes in two hospitality companies — ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited — amounting to ₹204 crore.

Bata India The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹52 crore for Q1FY26, down sharply by 70.1% from ₹174 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ashoka Buildcon The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹217.3 crore for Q1FY26, reflecting a 44.6% rise from ₹150.3 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiary Horizon Aero Solutions, has acquired full ownership of Indamer Technics.

SJVN The state-owned firm reported a 36.2% drop in its first-quarter profit, falling to ₹227.8 crore from ₹357 crore.

Astral Limited Astral Limited reported a 32.7% decline in profit for the first quarter of FY 2026, slipping to ₹81 crore from ₹120.4 crore.

Tilaknagar Industries An Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) producer posted a 121.25% surge in net profit, reaching ₹88.5 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Shree Vijay Industries The company’s profit plunged 93.7% to ₹5.3 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down from ₹84.1 crore in the same period last year.