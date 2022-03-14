Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

Lupin: Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its anti-epilepsy drug Vigabatrin for Oral Solution in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP (500 mg), Lupin said in a statement.

CESC: Torrent Power on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of wind energy firm Surya Vidyut Limited from CESC Limited.

Surya Vidyut was a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Limited with a total capacity of 156 megawatts (MW).

Hindalco Industries: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund sold 11.81 lakh shares in the firm through open market trasactions on 9 March, reducing the shareholding to 3.01%.

Gail: State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has declared a second interim dividend of 50 per cent ( ₹5 per share) for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

The total dividend payout will be ₹2,220.19 crore with a record date of March 22, the company said in a statement.

Anupam Rasayan India: The company bought 24.96 stake in Tanfac Industries.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on HDFC Bank, allowing it to launch digital business-generating activities planned under its Digital 2.0 programme.

Power Finance Corporation: The Power Finance Corporation on Friday said that the company has paid ₹887 crore to the government as an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Oil stocks: Crude prices will keep the stocks of Indian oil firms on tenterhooks.

Metal stocks: Surge in commodity prices and inflation could keep the investors' interest in the sector high.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The board of directors of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited on Friday accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and wholetime director “as he wishes to pursue opportunities", the firm said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.