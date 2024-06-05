Stocks to watch: Hindalco, TaMo, SBI, GPT Infra, IIFL Finance
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, 5 June:
Hindalco Industries: Novelis Inc., a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, has delayed its IPO due to market conditions. The company, which had planned to raise $810 million to $945 million, will reassess the offering’s timing. AV Minerals (Netherlands) NV and another shareholder were to sell 45 million Novelis shares in the IPO.
