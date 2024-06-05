Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 04 2024 15:59:01
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 775.20 -14.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.80 -8.87%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 331.40 -15.45%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 904.15 -4.88%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.90 -12.38%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to watch: Hindalco, TaMo, SBI, GPT Infra, IIFL Finance
BackBack

Stocks to watch: Hindalco, TaMo, SBI, GPT Infra, IIFL Finance

Pranay Prakash

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, 5 June:

Companies reporting results on 5 May include Arihant Institute, McNally Bharat Engineering, Sandu Pharmaceuticals, Naturo Indiabull, Super Crop Safe and Toyam Sports. (Photo: AFP)Premium
Companies reporting results on 5 May include Arihant Institute, McNally Bharat Engineering, Sandu Pharmaceuticals, Naturo Indiabull, Super Crop Safe and Toyam Sports. (Photo: AFP)

Hindalco Industries: Novelis Inc., a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, has delayed its IPO due to market conditions. The company, which had planned to raise $810 million to $945 million, will reassess the offering’s timing. AV Minerals (Netherlands) NV and another shareholder were to sell 45 million Novelis shares in the IPO.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Finance, a subsidiary of the company, is set to merge with Tata Capital, pending regulatory approvals. The board has also approved the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, TML Commercial Vehicles, to house its commercial vehicles business.

State Bank of India: The bank’s board will convene on June 11 to discuss raising up to $3 billion in long-term funds through public or private placements of senior unsecured notes in FY 2024-25.

Jindal Stainless: The company has completed the acquisition of Evergreat International Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore (EIPL), making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

NLC India: The company plans to raise up to $600 million in foreign currency loans through ECBs on June 10, subject to RBI guidelines. It will also seek assistance from MDBs for upcoming renewable power projects.

GPT Infraprojects: The company has secured a 547 crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam.

Wipro: The IT firm has partnered with Zscaler to launch Wipro Cyber X-Ray, an AI-assisted decision support platform.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Animesh Kumar has resigned as President – HR & Transformation, with Dheeraj Jaggi stepping in as Acting Chief Human Resources Officer.

Container Corporation of India: The company and Shipping Corporation of India have signed an MOU to provide a comprehensive logistics solution.

LTIMindtree: The digital solutions company has expanded its partnership with SAP to deliver innovations for complex manufacturing industries.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has entered into a Shareholders’ Agreement & Share Purchase Agreement with Saira Asia Interiors for the acquisition of a 51% shareholding for 9 crore.

Nuvama Wealth Management: The company has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nuvama Wealth Management (DIFC), in Dubai.

IIFL Finance: The special audit of the company directed by the RBI has been concluded.

Deep Industries: The company has received a Letter of Award from ONGC, Kakinada, for the hiring of DPDU (GDU) for gas processing for 10 months, valued at 56 crore.

Roto Pumps: The company has started commercial production of downhole pumps in a new manufacturing facility at Greater Noida.

Uflex: The company has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement and Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement for the acquisition of 5.03% equity shares in Onevolt Energy for 9.6 crore.

RMC Switchgears: The company has secured a work order worth 56.68 crore from AMISP provider for the supply of SMC meter enclosures for smart meters.

Shilpa Medicare: Shilpa Biologicals, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has filed its first Drug Master File of recombinant Human Albumin 20% with the USFDA.

S H Kelkar: The company has incorporated a step-down subsidiary, Keva Germany GmbH.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pranay Prakash
My experience as a Finance Journalist has involved working as a Web Producer and Sub Editor at a wire agency and business magazine, respectively, where I have curated various domain specific news pages, and later edited long-form, in-depth pieces on everything from India's corporates to the state of the economy, and various sectors. At Mint, I am involved in the editing of market copies and the curation of the live markets blog. Apart from the financial markets, my interest encompass topics related to the economy, the political economy of a growing economy, the space of policy design, and how it affects the wider economy and the decisions of corporates and consumers alike.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Jun 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue