Stocks to Watch: Hindalco, ZEE, Devyani International, Union Bank of India, Power Finance Corp.
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, February 21:
Hindalco Industries: The company has decided to take its US subsidiary Novelis Inc. public, 17 years after the Aditya Birla group flagship snapped up the top aluminium maker that now fetches over half of its revenue. In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Novelis said it has submitted a confidential filing for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The IPO will be a secondary sale of shares by Hindalco, meaning Novelis will not receive any capital as part of the offer. Hindalco owns 100% of Novelis.
