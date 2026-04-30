Stocks to watch: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, L&T among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed higher on Wednesday, April 29, but gave up a significant portion of its intraday gains as profit booking at higher levels led to a sharp pullback in the second half of the session.

The Nifty 50 dropped about 170 points from its day’s peak to settle at 24,164, still ending 0.70% higher than its previous close. Similarly, the Sensex shed 462 points from its intraday high but finished the session up 0.82% at 77,520.

Advertisement

However, the market is likely to continue its losing streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,165 mark, down over 91 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to US Fed: 15 key things that changed for stock market overnight

“Indian equity markets are likely to trade with a cautious bias in the near term, with volatility expected to remain elevated amid a confluence of global macroeconomic factors and persistent geopolitical tensions. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged, signalling a data-dependent stance as it balances inflation risks against growth concerns, even as uncertainty remains elevated amid the ongoing Middle East conflict,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Advertisement

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Thursday, April 30 -

Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers, Bajaj Finserv, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, IDBI Bank Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers, Bajaj Finserv, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, IDBI Bank will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Adani Power Thermal power producer's net profit for the quarter jumped 52% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,017 crore, up from ₹2,637 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Bajaj Finance India’s largest NBFC reported a stable performance for the March quarter on April 29, with net profit rising 22% YoY to ₹5,465 crore, up from ₹4,480 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Larsen & Toubro The company, in an exchange filing, said that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited to divest its entire stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited for ₹1,461.47 crore.

Adani Green Adani Group company intends to add up to 15,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage capacity annually, a move that would entail investments running into thousands of crores.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) reported a wider consolidated net loss of ₹221 crore for the March quarter, compared with ₹65 crore in the same period last year, even as its revenue from operations surged 125% YoY.

Navin Fluorine International The fluorochemicals manufacturer posted a fourth-quarter net profit of ₹213 crore, marking a more than twofold increase compared to the same period last year, when it had reported ₹95 crore.

Advertisement

IIFL Finance The company delivered a robust performance in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, April 29, with net profit surging to ₹586.8 crore from ₹207.7 crore in the same period last year, as per an exchange filing.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Brigade Enterprises The real estate firm announced that it has entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Bain Capital to develop a premium mixed-use project in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Jana Small Finance Bank The small finance bank reported a 13.3% year-on-year increase in its fourth-quarter net profit to ₹140 crore, up from ₹123 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.