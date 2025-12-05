Stocks to watch: Hindustan Unilever, IndiGo, HCL Tech, RailTel among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: After four straight sessions of losses, the Sensex and Nifty 50 managed to post slight gains on Thursday, 4 December. The Sensex added 159 points (0.19%) to finish at 85,265.32, while the Nifty 50 inched up 48 points (0.18%) to settle at 26,033.75.

Advertisement

Despite this rebound in the headline indices, broader markets continued to face selling pressure. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.19%, and the Smallcap index declined 0.32%.

"Markets remained volatile but managed to end marginally in the green, taking a breather after the recent decline. Following a flat start, the Nifty edged higher in early trade; however, profit-taking in heavyweight stocks trimmed most of the gains as the session progressed, leading to volatile swings through the day. Eventually, the index settled at the 26,033.75 mark.

Sectorally, the trend was mixed. IT held firm, supported by a recovery in realty and FMCG, while energy and banking closed on a subdued note. The broader markets also reflected this mixed sentiment—midcaps ended flat, whereas smallcaps saw a marginal decline," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Advertisement

Stocks to Watch Hindustan Unilever HUL shares will be in the spotlight today as the company’s long-anticipated ice-cream business demerger reaches its final stage. December 5 has been set as the record date to identify shareholders who will receive shares of the newly created Kwality Wall’s (India).

HCL Technologies HCLTech has partnered with Strategy& to boost large-scale data analytics using AI-powered solutions.

IndiGo The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to grant IndiGo a partial exemption from the new pilot rest and duty regulations after the airline’s recent operational breakdown, which has led to the cancellation of more than a thousand flights in the coming days.

ITC Hotels British American Tobacco (BAT) announced in a media statement on Thursday that it intends to divest between 7% and 15.3% of its shareholding in ITC Hotels.

Advertisement

Tata Power The company has temporarily closed its Mundra facility and expects to restart operations by December 31.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC The company announced that it has set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) Ltd, in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

RailTel The railway PSU announced that it has received a ₹63.92-crore order from the CPWD to design and set up an ICT network. The project includes SITC and five years of operations and maintenance support, and is scheduled for completion by May 12, 2031.

Deepak Nitrate Deepak Chem Tech Ltd, a fully owned arm of Deepak Nitrite, has begun operations at its newly set up nitric acid facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Advertisement

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Zen Technologies The company announced that it has received defence contracts worth ₹120 crore from the Ministry of Defence for delivering a range of training simulators, including its Comprehensive Training Node (CTN).

Diamond Power Infrastructure The company has secured a ₹748-crore order from Adani Green Energy to supply solar cables. The project is scheduled to be executed between January and December 2026.