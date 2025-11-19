Stocks to watch: Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian benchmark - Sensex and Nifty - indices pulled back after a six-day winning streak, with bulls once again unable to reclaim record highs that are still a little over 1% away. The recent rally prompted profit-booking, while investors turned their focus to upcoming US economic data for clarity on the Fed’s rate-cut outlook.

The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell 278 points, or 0.33%, to 84,673, and the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 103 points, or 0.40%, to 25,910.

Selling pressure was widespread, with all major sectoral indices ending lower. Broader markets also softened, as the BSE Midcap index dropped 0.70% and the BSE Smallcap index declined 0.85%.

"Markets witnessed a volatile session on the weekly expiry day and slipped nearly half a per cent, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After an initial dip, the Nifty swung sharply in both directions through the day and eventually settled near the day’s low at around the 25,910 mark. Sectoral performance was broadly weak, with real estate, IT, and metals leading the decline. The broader markets too came under pressure, as evident from the subdued market breadth and notable weakness in small-cap counters.

Recent market action reflects a cautiously optimistic undertone, supported by firm domestic macro indicators. However, heightened global volatility continues to cap momentum and trigger intermittent bouts of profit-taking, preventing a sustained directional move," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has fixed December 5 as the record date for separating its ice-cream division into a new company, Kwality Walls (India).

Escorts Kubota The company has introduced its third-generation ride-on rice transplanters, further broadening its mechanised paddy equipment lineup in response to growing demand for more efficient planting solutions.

Infosys Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services firm, will open its ₹18,000 crore share buyback window on Thursday, November 20, with the offer set to close on Wednesday, November 26.

Tata Consultancy Services TCS has been chosen by NHS Supply Chain for a five-year engagement to provide application development, support, and maintenance for its core business systems, along with managing its cloud infrastructure platforms.

Azad Engineering The company has entered into a Master Terms Agreement and a Purchase Agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp to develop and manufacture aircraft engine components.

Mahanagar Gas MGL announced that gas supply to Mumbai’s CNG network has resumed after GAIL completed repairs on a damaged pipeline located within the RCF Trombay facility.

Goel Construction Company The company has bagged a ₹173.25 crore order from the Aditya Birla Group for civil construction work at the Pali Cement Works facility in Beawar, Rajasthan.

National Securities Depository (NSDL) The company received a warning letter from SEBI for non-compliance in a few cases where directors or committee members submitted their disclosures to MIIs more than 15 days after trading in securities.

GR Infraconstruction The company has been assigned November 15, 2025, as the appointed date by Western Railways for its ₹262.28 crore EPC gauge conversion project on the 38.9 km Kosamba–Umarpada section in the Vadodara division.

Choice International Through its subsidiary Choice Consultancy Services, the company has acquired full ownership of Ayoleeza Consultants, which, along with its partners, is currently handling active orders worth over ₹200 crore.