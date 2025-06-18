Stocks to watch: Hindustan Zinc, GMR Airports, Delhivery, M&M among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Hindustan Zinc Vedanta, the promoter of Hindustan Zinc, is likely to offload shares worth approximately ₹7,500 crore through block deals, according to media reports.

Polycab India An electrical goods company announced that it has signed a ₹6,447.54 crore contract with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to serve as the project implementation agency (PIA) for the BharatNet initiative across Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

UGRO Capital UGRO Capital, a DataTech-focused NBFC specializing in MSME lending, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Profectus Capital in a deal valued at ₹1,400 crore.

Delhivery The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for Delhivery to acquire a controlling stake in Ecom Express for approximately ₹1,407 crore, signifying a significant consolidation move within the Indian logistics industry.

Ola Electric Mobility The ride-hailing platform has introduced its 0% commission model nationwide, allowing drivers to keep the full amount of their fare earnings.

Vishal Mega Mart Samayat Services LLP, the company's promoter, offloaded a 19.6% stake for approximately ₹10,220 crore. The buyers included SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund.

GMR Airports The company announced that it served over one crore passengers across its airport network in May 2025, reflecting a slight year-on-year increase of 0.8%.

Tata Power Tata Power Renewable Energy has introduced cost-effective rooftop solar solutions in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with the goal of making clean and sustainable energy more accessible to households across the state.

Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has secured unconditional approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed acquisition of SML Isuzu and the associated open offer.

RailTel RailTel has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation for a project valued at ₹43.99 crore.