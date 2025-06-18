Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Hindustan Zinc, GMR Airports, Delhivery, M&M among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 Jun 2025, 07:50 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta, the promoter of Hindustan Zinc, is likely to offload shares worth approximately 7,500 crore through block deals, according to media reports.

Polycab India

An electrical goods company announced that it has signed a 6,447.54 crore contract with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to serve as the project implementation agency (PIA) for the BharatNet initiative across Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

UGRO Capital

UGRO Capital, a DataTech-focused NBFC specializing in MSME lending, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Profectus Capital in a deal valued at 1,400 crore.

Delhivery

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for Delhivery to acquire a controlling stake in Ecom Express for approximately 1,407 crore, signifying a significant consolidation move within the Indian logistics industry.

Ola Electric Mobility

The ride-hailing platform has introduced its 0% commission model nationwide, allowing drivers to keep the full amount of their fare earnings.

Vishal Mega Mart

Samayat Services LLP, the company's promoter, offloaded a 19.6% stake for approximately 10,220 crore. The buyers included SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund.

GMR Airports

The company announced that it served over one crore passengers across its airport network in May 2025, reflecting a slight year-on-year increase of 0.8%.

Tata Power

Tata Power Renewable Energy has introduced cost-effective rooftop solar solutions in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with the goal of making clean and sustainable energy more accessible to households across the state.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has secured unconditional approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed acquisition of SML Isuzu and the associated open offer.

RailTel

RailTel has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation for a project valued at 43.99 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
