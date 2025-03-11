Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Hitachi Energy The company launched a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) on March 10, setting the floor price at ₹12,112.50 per share.

IndusInd Bank Mumbai-based private sector bank IndusInd Bank revealed that an internal review of its derivative portfolio uncovered discrepancies in the accounts of Other Assets and Other Liabilities. These issues arose following the implementation of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Master Direction on Classification, Valuation, and Operation of Investment Portfolio for Commercial Banks, which took effect in April 2024.

Aditya Birla Capital The company has invested ₹300 crore in its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, through a rights issue. Following this investment, Aditya Birla Capital's percentage shareholding remains unchanged, and Aditya Birla Housing Finance continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation The Board members will meet on March 17 to discuss the second interim dividend for the 2024-25 financial year.

NLC India The state-owned company announced that its board of directors has granted in-principle approval to secure external commercial borrowings (ECB) amounting to $200 million in Japanese Yen, with an additional green shoe option. This decision was made during the board meeting on March 10, 2025.

Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Group's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc has approved the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, rated, and listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹500 crore through a private placement. The company's Committee of Directors sanctioned the issuance on March 10, 2025. The NCDs will be divided into three separately transferable and redeemable principal parts (STRPPs): ₹100 crore for STRPP 1, ₹100 crore for STRPP 2, and ₹300 crore for STRPP 3.

Bharat Electronics Limited Since March 6, 2025, the company has received additional orders totaling ₹843 crore. Key orders include RF seekers, vessel and air traffic management systems, electro-optic repair facilities, radar upgrades, spares, and services. As a result, the company's total order value for the current financial year has reached ₹14,567 crore.

NTPC/NTPC Green Energy NTPC and its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy, have entered into multiple agreements with the Chhattisgarh government, totaling ₹96,000 crore. These agreements cover nuclear, pump hydro, and renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and hybrid sources within the state.

Navin Flurorine Navin Fluorine International has notified the exchanges about the commencement of commercial production at its plant for manufacturing Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), with the first commercial batch dispatched to a customer on Monday. The company has invested ₹84 crores to expand its HFC (R32) capacity by 4,500 TPA at its Surat facility.

Syngene International Syngene International announced on Monday that it plans to invest up to $56 million in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, Syngene USA Inc. (SUSA), in one or more phases. SUSA reported a turnover of $7,332,492 for FY2023-24. The investment is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026, or another mutually agreed-upon date. The funds will be used to acquire a biologics facility from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, LLC, as well as for general corporate purposes and day-to-day operational needs.

IIFL Finance IIFL Finance has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors' Finance Committee on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to review and approve the terms and conditions for issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through a private placement of up to ₹10,000 crore. The company initially announced its fundraising plan on June 15, 2024.