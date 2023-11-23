Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to Watch: Honasa Consumer, Welspun Corp, InterGlobe Aviation, TVS Motor

Stocks to Watch: Honasa Consumer, Welspun Corp, InterGlobe Aviation, TVS Motor

Zaheer Merchant

  • Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Thursday's trading session

TVS Motors company has entered Vietnam with the launch of a range of two-wheelers (Photo: Pixabay)

Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Thursday's trading session.

Honasa Consumer: The parent firm of beauty and personal care products brand Mamaearth has recorded a huge 94% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to 29 crore for the September quarter, with a healthy topline and operating performance. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 21% year-on-year to 496 crore with volume-led sales growth of 27%.

Welspun Corp: Its subsidiary Sintex BAPL has received approval from the Odisha government for an investment of 479.47 crore to establish a manufacturing unit for CPVC, UPVC, SWR, agri pipes, PVC fittings and plastic tanks in Sambalpur.

Mukta Arts: Mukta A2 Multiplex WLL, a subsidiary in Bahrain, has struck a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Othaim Investment Company to establish and operate cinemas across the kingdom.

Gujarat State Petronet: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has increased its equity shareholding in the natural gas distribution company by 0.13% – from 9.02% to 9.15% – via an open-market transaction on 21 November.

Shalby: The company has executed an amendment to its operation and management agreement with the Santacruz Residents Association and Bhikhubai Chandulal Jalundwala General Hospital for the construction of a new hospital building at Santacruz in Mumbai.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure: The company has bagged an electrification project under the Gati Shakti Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway. The project is expected to be executed over 12 months at a cost of 3.26 crore.

CE Info Systems: The provider of digital maps, geospatial software and location-based internet of things (IoT) technologies said the board of directors will meet on 27 November to consider issuing equity shares to raise funds.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company has received a 740-crore order from the commissioner of income tax appeals for assessment years 2016-17 and 2017-18. It said it would contest the order.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The company finalised three candidates for the post of MD and CEO and has submitted an application to the RBI.

TVS Motor: The company has entered Vietnam, launching a range of two-wheelers.

Power Grid Corporation: The company’s investment panel has approved two projects worth 142.69 crore and 224.41 crore.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.