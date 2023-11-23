Stocks to Watch: Honasa Consumer, Welspun Corp, InterGlobe Aviation, TVS Motor

Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Thursday's trading session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honasa Consumer: The parent firm of beauty and personal care products brand Mamaearth has recorded a huge 94% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹29 crore for the September quarter, with a healthy topline and operating performance. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 21% year-on-year to ₹496 crore with volume-led sales growth of 27%.

Welspun Corp: Its subsidiary Sintex BAPL has received approval from the Odisha government for an investment of ₹479.47 crore to establish a manufacturing unit for CPVC, UPVC, SWR, agri pipes, PVC fittings and plastic tanks in Sambalpur.

Mukta Arts: Mukta A2 Multiplex WLL, a subsidiary in Bahrain, has struck a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Othaim Investment Company to establish and operate cinemas across the kingdom.

Gujarat State Petronet: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has increased its equity shareholding in the natural gas distribution company by 0.13% – from 9.02% to 9.15% – via an open-market transaction on 21 November.

Shalby: The company has executed an amendment to its operation and management agreement with the Santacruz Residents Association and Bhikhubai Chandulal Jalundwala General Hospital for the construction of a new hospital building at Santacruz in Mumbai.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure: The company has bagged an electrification project under the Gati Shakti Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway. The project is expected to be executed over 12 months at a cost of ₹3.26 crore.

CE Info Systems: The provider of digital maps, geospatial software and location-based internet of things (IoT) technologies said the board of directors will meet on 27 November to consider issuing equity shares to raise funds.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company has received a ₹740-crore order from the commissioner of income tax appeals for assessment years 2016-17 and 2017-18. It said it would contest the order.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The company finalised three candidates for the post of MD and CEO and has submitted an application to the RBI.

TVS Motor: The company has entered Vietnam, launching a range of two-wheelers.

Power Grid Corporation: The company's investment panel has approved two projects worth ₹142.69 crore and ₹224.41 crore.

