Stocks to Watch: HPCL, Adani Enterprises, PVR, Inox Leisure, United Spirits

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

HPLC: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) reported more than doubling of its second quarter net profit on the back of a surge in refining margins and inventory gains. Net profit in July-September came at ₹2,477 crore as compared to ₹1,052 crore a year back. Also, the board of the company has approved a ₹2,500 crore share buyback plan.

Adani Enterprises: The company plans to spend about ₹50,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next five years with a major chunk of it going towards airports business.

Adani Ports: Institutional Investor EuroPacific Growth Fund on Wednesday sold 25.76 million shares or 1.27% of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, for ₹907 crore through block deals. As per data available on the BSE, EuroPacific Growth Fund offloaded a total of 25.76 million shares at an average price of ₹352.01 valuing the deal for ₹906.76 crore.

Indian Hotels Company: Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹252.09 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of ₹69.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Apollo Tyres: The company posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹200 crore for the September quarter on the back of robust sales. Apollo Tyres had reported a net profit of ₹83 crore in the July-September period of 2019-20.

PVR, Inox Leisure: Maharashtra Government has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to open with 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from 5 November.

Godrej Agrovet: The company reported a 13% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹115.51 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at ₹102.65 crore in the year-ago period.

United Spirits: Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd (USL) reported a 20.62% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹125.1 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of ₹157.6 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences reported a 10.13% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹224.12 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of higher taxes. The company had posted a net profit of ₹249.39 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company reported 86.90% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹92.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by cost reduction. The company had posted a net profit of ₹49.72 crore in July-September quarter a year ago.

