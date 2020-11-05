Stocks to Watch: HPCL, Adani Enterprises, PVR, Inox Leisure, United Spirits

HPLC: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) reported more than doubling of its second quarter net profit on the back of a surge in refining margins and inventory gains. Net profit in July-September came at ₹2,477 crore as compared to ₹1,052 crore a year back. Also, the board of the company has approved a ₹2,500 crore share buyback plan.