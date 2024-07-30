Stocks to watch: HPCL, Colgate, Pfizer, ACC, Kansai Nerolac, BEL, Arvind

Colgate Palmolive India: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹364 crore for the June quarter in FY25, a 33% growth from ₹273.68 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Net sales rose 13% to ₹1,485.8 crore from ₹1,314.7 crore, with rural market demand outpacing urban growth for the second consecutive quarter. Domestic revenues grew 12.8% YoY driven by toothpaste, toothbrush, and personal care. EBITDA margins remained consistent despite a 10% increase in advertising spend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consumer Products: The company is set to report its Q1FY25 earnings on 30 July, with expected revenues of ₹4,293 crore, up 14% YoY, and net profit likely at ₹335 crore, up 4% YoY. Domestic tea, salts, and NourishCo products are expected to outperform, while India Foods segment is expected to grow 13% YoY with 9% volume growth. The international business is expected to grow 11% YoY, driven by stable volumes and pricing. Analysts will monitor demand in metro areas and tier-3 towns, tea and coffee prices, and the impact of raw material pricing on margins.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: HPCL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹633.94 crore for Q1FY25, a 90.6% decline from ₹6,765.50 crore in the same period last year. Net profit declined 76% sequentially from ₹2,709.31 crore in the March quarter, while total income remained flat at ₹1.21 lakh crore. The average gross refining margin (GRM) for Q1 was $5.03 per barrel, down from $7.44 last year, and throughput was 5.76 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 5.40 MMT last year. Domestic sales were 12.07 MMT, up from 11.43 MMT. Exports were 0.56 MMT. HPCL invested ₹2,017 crore to strengthen refining and marketing infrastructure, commissioned 126 retail outlets and nine new LPG distributorships.

Pfizer: The drugmaker reported a 61.2% YoY jump in net profit at ₹150.7 crore for Q1FY25, up from ₹94 crore. Revenue from operations increased 5.9% to ₹563 crore from ₹531.4 crore. EBITDA jumped 60.2% to ₹177.5 crore from ₹110.8 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 31.5%, up from 20.9%.

Jindal Saw: The company reported a 66.7% YoY jump in net profit at ₹441.1 crore for Q1FY25, up from ₹265 crore. Revenue from operations increased 12% to ₹4,939 crore from ₹4,410 crore. EBITDA jumped 38.2% to ₹839.6 crore from ₹607.7 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 17%, up from 13.8%. The company's current order book stood at ₹165 crore, up from ₹153 crore. Large demand in the water sector led to the sale of 55,000 MT rust-free pipes. Order book for the south division was 245,000 MT.

ACC: The Adani Group company reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹361 crore for Q1FY25, down 22.5% from ₹466 crore. Revenue from operations slipped to ₹5,154.89 crore from ₹5,201.11 crore. Q1 operating EBITDA was ₹679 crore with a margin of 13.2%. Operating cost improved by 7% YoY. Cash and cash equivalent at ₹2,747 crore.

Novartis India: The company reported net sales of ₹92.29 crore for June 2024, up 1.87% YoY. Net profit rose 27.05% to ₹25.74 crore. EBITDA increased 15.41% to ₹34.38 crore. EPS increased to ₹10.42. Shares closed at ₹1,156.00 on July 26, 2024.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company’s net profit fell 69% YoY to ₹231 crore for Q1FY25, down from ₹738 crore. Revenue from operations declined 11% to ₹2,133 crore from ₹2,157 crore. EBITDA fell 0.7% to ₹329.5 crore. EBITDA margin remained at 15.4%. Demand for automotive coatings was strong, while decorative and performance coatings were subdued. Raw material prices had started to harden. The company also appointed Hirokazu Kotera as a whole-time director.

Indian Bank: The bank reported a 40.6% YoY rise in net profit at ₹2,403.42 crore for Q1FY25, up 7% sequentially. Net NPA ratio eased to 0.39% from 0.43% QoQ and 0.70% YoY. Net NPA was ₹2,026.59 crore, down from ₹2,222.58 crore QoQ and ₹3,197.55 crore YoY. Total deposits increased by 10% YoY to ₹6.81 lakh crore. Domestic CASA ratio stood at 41%. Capital adequacy ratio improved by 69 bps to 16.47%. Gross advances increased by 12% YoY to ₹5.40 lakh crore. New RBI directions on investments resulted in increased income by ₹157.36 crore.

Bharat Electronics: BEL reported a 46.1% increase in net profit to ₹776 crore for Q1FY25. Revenue rose 19.6% to ₹4,199 crore. EBITDA grew 41% to ₹937 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 22.3% from 19%.

KEI Industries: The company reported a 23.8% YoY rise in net profit to ₹150.2 crore for Q1FY25. Revenue increased 15.7% to ₹2,060.4 crore. EBITDA rose 21.8% to ₹214.4 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 10.4%. Domestic institutional wire and cable sales were ₹574 crore. EHV cable sales were ₹79 crore. Total institutional cable and wire sales contributed 38.97%. Pending order book is approximately ₹3,590 crore.

Arvind: The company reported a 37% YoY decline in net profit to ₹44 crore for Q1FY25. Revenue dipped 1.2% to ₹1,831 crore. EBITDA fell 17% to ₹150 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 8.2%. Textile division revenue was ₹1,350 crore with an EBITDA margin of 7.4%. Advance material division reported revenue of ₹329 crore with an EBITDA margin of 13.9%.

PNB Housing Finance: Private equity firm Carlyle is likely to sell up to a 5% stake in PNB Housing Finance through block deals, aiming to sell shares worth ₹1,000 crore with a base price of ₹750-760 per share. Shares of PNB Housing Finance are up 25% over the past year. Promoter holding remains at 28.13%. Mutual funds increased holdings to 5.86%. FII and FPIs reduced holdings to 17.89%. PNB Housing has shifted its business model towards retail and aims to scale up affordable housing disbursements.

Voltamp Transformers: The company reported net sales of ₹428.15 crore for June 2024, up 32.89% YoY. Net profit rose 56.45% to ₹79.44 crore. EBITDA increased 47.25% to ₹104.58 crore.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has a capex outlook of ₹2.07 lakh crore by FY32, with 91% allocated to the transmission business, its chairman and managing director Ravindra Kumar Tyagi told mediapersons in a post-earnings event on July 29. The remaining funds will be used for other ventures, including inter-state and intra-state transmission projects, cross-border business, international operations, smart metering infrastructure, and solar power projects, he added. With ₹1.14 lakh crore of work in hand, the company expects to complete projects worth ₹60,000 crore to ₹65,000 crore in the next 2.5 years.

CE Info Systems: The parent company of MapMyIndia sent a legal notice to Ola Electric alleging data copying to build Ola Maps. MapMyIndia’s data was allegedly copied for S1 Pro electric scooter integration. Ola Electric is forbidden to mix the licensed product with a competing product. MapMyIndia claimed Ola Maps cached data, violating the license agreement. Ola Electric denied the allegations and is preparing for an IPO with a price band of ₹72 to ₹26 per share, with public subscription from August 2 to August 6.

CESC: The company acquired 63.91% equity shares in Purvah Green Power for ₹205 crore, making Purvah a direct subsidiary. CESC is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.

Tata Motors: The company will lay the foundation stone for a Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu by September. The unit is expected to be fully operational by late 2025 or early 2026. The collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government involves over 400 acres of land near Panapakkam, with proximity to Chennai and Ennore ports. Jaguar Land Rover will manufacture only EVs, while Tata Motors will produce hybrids. The project is part of the ₹18,000 crore Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and is expected to create up to 5,000 jobs.

India Cements: Societe Generale bought a 0.06% stake in India Cements at ₹378.15 per share.

Gensol Engineering: Wellray Solar Industries sold 245,000 shares in Gensol Engineering at ₹990.12.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Plutus Wealth Management bought 25.34 lakh shares in Gujarat Pipavav Port at ₹232.5.

Jyoti CNC Automation: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 13.71 lakh shares in Jyoti CNC Automation at ₹1,123. Paresh Mohanlal Parekh sold 45.4 lakh shares, and Vijay Mohanlal Parekh sold 48.02 lakh shares in Jyoti CNC Automation.

Tata Steel: The company acquired over 557 crore equity shares in its Singapore-based arm for $875 million. The board had approved the infusion of funds into T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP) by subscribing to equity shares. Post-acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Future Retail: The company was ordered for liquidation by NCLT, with assets to be sold to pay its pending dues, after the resolution professional appointed to oversee the firm's revival failed to get a resolution applicants. The company owes over ₹17,000 crore to creditors. An insolvency application was filed by Bank of India in April 2022, and NCLT admitted the company under insolvency in July 2022. Sanjay Gupta was appointed as the liquidator.

CSB Bank: The bank reported a net profit of ₹113 crore for Q1FY25, down 14% YoY. Total income increased to ₹1,004 crore. Interest income grew to ₹832 crore. Gross NPAs rose to 1.69% from 1.27%. Net NPAs increased to 0.68% from 0.32%. GNPA expected to peak in FY25. Net interest margin stood at 4.36%. Capital adequacy ratio at 23.61%. Shares closed at ₹344.60 on BSE.

Shanthi Gears: The company reported net sales of ₹138.82 crore for June 2024, up 14.3% YoY. Net profit rose 19.54% to ₹21.66 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹32.04 crore. EPS increased to ₹2.82. Shares closed at ₹649.75 on July 26, 2024.

Privi Special: The company reported net sales of ₹441.16 crore for June 2024, up 8.89% YoY. Net profit rose 548.02% to ₹32.21 crore. EBITDA increased 61.19% to ₹96.15 crore. EPS increased to ₹8.25.

Wonderla Holidays: The company reported a 25% YoY decline in net profit to ₹63.2 crore for Q1FY25. Revenue dipped 6.4% to ₹172.9 crore. EBITDA declined 22% to ₹91.3 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 53%. The company's Bengaluru park saw footfalls of 3.58 lakh, while the Kochi park welcomed 2.75 lakh visitors. Hyderabad park recorded 2.99 lakh footfalls and Bhubaneswar park commenced operations with 70,000 footfalls. ARPU was ₹1,680. SPH increased by 15% to ₹442. Footfalls were affected by heatwaves, water shortages, and election activities.