Indian markets are expected to open Friday’s session, January 24, higher, tracking the positive start by Asian peers and a strong rally on Wall Street during Thursday’s trade. The rally followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for lower interest rates and cheaper oil prices, driving the S&P 500 to a fresh record high.

Trump announced plans to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil prices, emphasizing his administration’s energy priorities. This led Brent crude oil to slip below $78 per barrel, while WTI crude oil futures fell toward $74 per barrel.

Stocks in focus during today's trading session Indus Towers: The company reported more than doubling of its consolidated net profit to ₹4,003 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: It reported a 64 per cent drop in net profit to ₹103 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024, as provisions for bad loans increased.

The lender earned a net profit of ₹300 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Energy Solutions: It posted an 80 per cent surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹625 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year (FY25).

Dr Reddy's: The pharma company reported a consolidated net profit increased 2 per cent to ₹1,413 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, driven by robust performance across markets.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported more than a threefold increase in its December quarter net profit as marketing margins soared.

Consolidated net profit stood at ₹2,543.65 crore in October-December 2024 as compared to ₹712.84 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

Bondada Engineering: Bondada Renewable Energy Limited, one of the Wholly owned subsidiaries of Bondada Engineering gets ₹450 crore order for establishing hydra renewable energy plant in Assam.

Solar Industries: Economic Explosives Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra, India, on January 22, 2025, in Davos, Switzerland, to establish an Anchor Mega Defence and Aerospace Project (“Proposed project”) in Nagpur.

Mankind Pharma: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹385 crore in Q3FY25 as compared to a net profit of ₹460 crore posted in the same period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,230 crore, up 24% year-on-year, while domestic revenue reached ₹2,773 crore, marking a 17% increase.

Amber Enterprises: Amber Enterprises reported a consolidated net profit of ₹35.87 crore for the October-December quarter of the financial year 2025. Revenue from operations saw a significant rise of nearly 65% year-on-year, reaching ₹2,133 crore.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is embarking on an ambitious venture to establish what could become the world’s largest data centre by capacity in Jamnagar, Gujarat, according to a Bloomberg report.

