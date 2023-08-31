Stocks to Watch: HPCL, IOL, Aeroflex Ind, Zomato, Sula Vineyards, RVNL

Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus in today's trade: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HPCL/IOL: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri stated on 30 August that the government would bear the cost of the promised ₹200 price decrease on household cooking gas cylinders, relieving the oil marketing companies of the impending loss of ₹7,500 crore. As a gift for the women in advance of Raksha Bandhan, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday lowered by 200 rupees the price of a 14.2 kilogramme LPG cooking gas cylinder. The decision was made as criticism of the Centre for its handling of rising inflation has grown.

Aeroflex Industries: Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries Ltd is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday. The IPO of Aeroflex Industries, the manufacturer of metallic flexible flow solution products, received a strong investor response during its subscription period from August 22 to August 24. Aeroflex Industries IPO raised ₹351 crore from the initial share sale. The current trends in the grey market indicate a strong listing for Aeroflex Industries shares on BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato: SoftBank Vision Growth Fund on 30 August sold a 1.17% stake in food delivery firm Zomato in a deal valued at ₹947 crore, news agency Reuters quoted exchange data. Part of Japan's SoftBank Group, the venture capital sold 100 million shares at 94.7 rupees apiece in bulk deals, the report added. According to the data from the NSE, the firms who bought Zomato shares include International Monetary Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance.

Sula Vineyards: Verlinvest Asia Pte is reportedly planning to divest a portion of its ownership in Sula Vineyards, amounting to approximately 12.56%. The divestment is anticipated to be valued at ₹539.2 crore and will likely occur through a block deal, as reported by CNBC Awaaz on August 30, based on insider information. The expected starting price for the block deal is projected to be approximately ₹473 per share. Verlinvest Asia Pte is set to release these shares at a per-share price range falling between ₹473 and ₹508.7, as stated by the sources.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Rail Vikas Nigam, a government-owned railway enterprise, has secured the position of the lowest bidder (L1) for projects valued at ₹256.2 crore, as awarded by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, according to reports. These designated projects are slated for completion within a timeframe of 30 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Aeronautics: Embraer Defense & Security is in talks with five Indian entities, including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Tata group, to manufacture defence transport aircraft in India, a top executive at the Brazilian plane maker said. The company hopes to finalize and announce its partner by the end of this year. Embraer is currently visiting the facilities of these companies, which are exploring and evaluating the best match to add value under the make-in-India initiative. The company is open to any agreement that will propose the best plan and help it penetrate the Indian market.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Four entities on Wednesday offloaded shares of NBFC firm Spandana Sphoorty Financial for ₹268 crore through open market transactions. Valiant Mauritius Partners FDI, Valiant India Opportunities, Valiant Mauritius Partners and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore were the entities that sold the shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial on the BSE. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, they offloaded a total of 35 lakh shares of Spandana in four tranches.

BHEL/NTPC: In a regulatory disclosure dated August 30, BHEL announced that it had secured a contract from NTPC, a state-owned power producer. The contract pertains to the establishment of the 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II situated at Lara in Chhattisgarh. Adding more insights regarding the NTPC contract achievement, the publicly-owned engineering company elaborated that the contract encompasses tasks such as design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing & commissioning for the EPC package. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LT Foods/KRBL/Chamanlal Setia Exports: The government on Wednesday said it has permitted exports of 1.43 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, Mauritius, and Singapore. The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Though exports of non-basmati white rice were banned on 20 July to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and on request.

Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma will be injecting $2 million into ISCA Inc, headquartered in Delaware, according to reports. ISCA Inc, having achieved a turnover of $9.3 million during the fiscal year that concluded in December 2022, has garnered the attention of Natco Pharma for this strategic investment. This investment entails the acquisition of a 5.79% ownership stake in ISCA and is oriented towards the field of biocontrol, specifically aimed at managing pests. ISCA operates in the sphere of agricultural pest control, aligning well with Natco Pharma's strategic initiatives.