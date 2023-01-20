Stocks to Watch: HUL, Adani Ent, Hindustan Zinc, LTTS, PVR, AUSFB

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,156 crore for the December quarter, which is 20% lower than ₹2,701 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company also informed that the company's chairperson and director, Kiran Agarwal has stepped down, with effect from 18 January 2023. Hindustan Zinc's nomination and remuneration committee has approved the appointment of Priya Agarwal to the position of chairman of the company, with immediate effect. "It is to inform that Mrs. Kiran Agarwal, Chairperson and director of the Company had stepped down from the board w.e.f. January 18, 2023, to pursue Vedanta Group Chairman’s vision to give back 75% of his wealth to the society through his personal foundation," said the company in its regulatory filing.