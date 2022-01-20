Stocks to Watch: HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Communications

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

Bajaj Auto: The company on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of ₹1,214 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2021 (Q3FY22), down 22% from a year ago. It was ₹1,556 crore in the same period last year. The two-and three-wheeler maker's revenue from operations came in flat at ₹9,021 crore for the period under review as against ₹8,909 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tata Communications: Tata Communications on Wednesday posted a 27.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹395.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had a net profit of ₹309.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

SBI: The government on Wednesday approved sanction of ₹973.74 crore to State Bank of India (SBI) as reimbursement related to loan moratorium that was implemented in 2020 amid the pandemic. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the payment of ex-gratia amount of ₹973.74 crore, pertaining to remaining claims submitted by lending institutions under scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.

L&T Infotech: L&T Infotech on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit of ₹612 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021, up 18% from ₹518 crore clocked in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 31% to ₹4,137 crore for the December quarter as against ₹3,152 crore in the last year period.

Rallis India: The subsidiary of Tata Chemicals on Wednesday reported a 13.3 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹39.56 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. It had posted a net profit of ₹45.64 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Rallis India Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 10.1 per cent to ₹628.08 crore, against ₹570.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta: Leading global bank Citi Bank today offloaded Vendanta Ltd shares worth ₹1,200 crore via an open market transaction. Over 3.2 crore shares were sold for an average price of ₹314.65 apiece, amounting to ₹1,204.48 crore worth deal, BSE bulk data shows, reported news agency PTI.

Coal India: The state-owned miner's supplies via e-auction has risen 31% so far in the current financial year. The company's actual dispatches under five e-auction windows were at 77.4 million tonne compared with 59 million tonne a year ago, the miner said in a statement.

Hitachi Energy: The company has won orders worth over ₹160 crore for its key electric components to support the electrification of the country’s rail routes, the company said on Wednesday. Indian Railways strives to achieve 100% electrification of broad-gauge routes by 2023. The government of India’s electric locomotive manufacturers, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and Diesel Loco Modernisation Works (DMW), part of Railways, placed orders with Hitachi Energy for traction transformers for passenger and freight locomotives in the October-December 2021 period, it further said.

JSW Energy: The company on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹324 crore in December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The same was ₹124 crore in the last year period.

RBL Bank: The Indian lender at the center of turmoil after the nation’s banking regulator appointed a director last month, is seeking to raise new capital in a bid to allay investor concerns over its financial health, according to people familiar with the matter. (Bloomberg)

