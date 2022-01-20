Stocks to Watch: HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Communications

SBI: The government on Wednesday approved sanction of ₹973.74 crore to State Bank of India (SBI) as reimbursement related to loan moratorium that was implemented in 2020 amid the pandemic. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the payment of ex-gratia amount of ₹973.74 crore, pertaining to remaining claims submitted by lending institutions under scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.