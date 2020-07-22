Stocks to Watch: HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Yes Bank, CSB Bank

Axis Bank: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹1,112.17 crore in the June quarter of FY21, down 18.8% from the same period last year, owing to higher provisions. The bank total provisions and contingencies stood at ₹4,416.42 crore, up 15.7% on a year-on-year basis. However, provisions were down from ₹7,730 crore in the sequential quarter.