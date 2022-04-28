Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

HUL: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.34 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 despite flat volume growth due to unprecedented inflation. Moreover, HUL has now become a ₹50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone. The company now has 16 brands with a turnover of ₹1,000 crore each.

Bajaj Auto: The firm on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,526 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, with sales in both domestic and export markets hit by weak demand and semiconductor shortage. The Pune-based company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,551 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21.

HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹343.55 crore in the quarter that ended in March 2022.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA for collaboration in oil and gas exploration and production as well as clean energy projects.

Infobeans: IT company Infobeans on Wednesday reported a 74 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹17.48 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted ₹10 crore profit after (PAT) in the year-ago period.

IHCL: Tata group hospitality firm, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹71.57 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹97.72 crore in the same period previous fiscal, IHCL said in a regulatory filing.

Trent: Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹20.87 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022. The company had posted a net profit of ₹17.44 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

Syngene: Contract manufacturing services firm Syngene International on Wednesday said its profit after tax (PAT), before accounting for exceptional items, increased by 7 per cent to ₹148 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Network18 Media & Investments: A firm led by James Murdoch and a former head of Walt Disney India will invest 135 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in a venture backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as the fight for domination of the South Asian media market intensifies. Bodhi Tree Systems will lead a group of investors to pour the cash into Viacom18 -- a joint venture between Ambani and Viacom Inc., the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday. A unit of Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will invest another 16.5 billion rupees.

Persistent Systems: The firm reported a 14% sequential growth in profit at ₹200.9 crore in Q4FY22.