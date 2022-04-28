Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: HUL, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Indian Hotels

Stocks to Watch: HUL, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Indian Hotels

On Wednesday, the Sensex slipped 537.22 points, or 0.94%, to close at 56,819.39, while Nifty50 lost 162.40 points to end at 17,038.40.
3 min read . 07:55 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • Indian indices edged lower on Wednesday, tracking weak Asian trends, led by heavy losses in power, financials and telecom stocks.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

HUL: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.34 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to 2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 despite flat volume growth due to unprecedented inflation. Moreover, HUL has now become a 50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone. The company now has 16 brands with a turnover of 1,000 crore each.

HUL: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.34 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to 2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 despite flat volume growth due to unprecedented inflation. Moreover, HUL has now become a 50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone. The company now has 16 brands with a turnover of 1,000 crore each.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bajaj Auto: The firm on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at 1,526 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, with sales in both domestic and export markets hit by weak demand and semiconductor shortage. The Pune-based company had reported a consolidated net profit of 1,551 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21.

HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to 343.55 crore in the quarter that ended in March 2022.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA for collaboration in oil and gas exploration and production as well as clean energy projects.

Infobeans: IT company Infobeans on Wednesday reported a 74 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to 17.48 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted 10 crore profit after (PAT) in the year-ago period.

IHCL: Tata group hospitality firm, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 71.57 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of 97.72 crore in the same period previous fiscal, IHCL said in a regulatory filing.

Trent: Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 20.87 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022. The company had posted a net profit of 17.44 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

Syngene: Contract manufacturing services firm Syngene International on Wednesday said its profit after tax (PAT), before accounting for exceptional items, increased by 7 per cent to 148 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Network18 Media & Investments: A firm led by James Murdoch and a former head of Walt Disney India will invest 135 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in a venture backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as the fight for domination of the South Asian media market intensifies. Bodhi Tree Systems will lead a group of investors to pour the cash into Viacom18 -- a joint venture between Ambani and Viacom Inc., the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday. A unit of Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will invest another 16.5 billion rupees.

Persistent Systems: The firm reported a 14% sequential growth in profit at 200.9 crore in Q4FY22.