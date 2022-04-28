Stocks to Watch: HUL, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Indian Hotels

HUL: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.34 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 despite flat volume growth due to unprecedented inflation. Moreover, HUL has now become a ₹50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone. The company now has 16 brands with a turnover of ₹1,000 crore each.