Stocks to watch: HUL, Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor, Dr Reddy's among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a flat note on Thursday after a three-day rally, led by positive global cues.

Asian markets advanced, while the US stock market closed higher overnight, led by strong gains in technology shares.

“Indian equities are likely to trade with a mildly positive bias, extending the steady multi-session recovery seen in recent days. The upmove continues to be led by sustained strength in banking and financials, along with momentum in select energy, metal, and consumer segments. Robust and consistent DII inflows remain the key stabilizing force underpinning the market, helping absorb volatility and support dips. However, near-term sentiment is expected to stay measured, with selective profit booking emerging in high-valuation pockets and lingering uncertainty in the IT sector amid global AI-led disruption concerns,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Wednesday, domestic equities ended in the green despite a volatile session, marking the third straight day of gains and a gradual recovery, driven by healthy buying interest across most sectors. The Sensex rose 283.29 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 83,734.25, while the Nifty 50 climbed 93.95 points, or 0.37%, to close at 25,819.35.

Stocks to watch Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Unilever plans to invest up to ₹2,000 crore over the next two years to scale up manufacturing capacity in rapidly growing premium categories within its Beauty & Wellbeing and Home Care liquids portfolio.

TVS Motor The company stated that it has manufactured a cumulative 1,000,000 vehicles in Indonesia since beginning its operations in 2006.

Cochin Shipyard Cochin Shipyard has secured fresh shipbuilding contracts valued at about $360 million from France-based CMA CGM Group for the construction and delivery of six LNG-powered vessels.

Zydus Lifesciences The pharmaceutical company has secured final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg.

Pace Digitek The company notified the exchanges that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power Private Limited, has secured a purchase order valued at $1.35 million from Saudi Arabia-based Yaqin Chem.

Bharat Forge Bharat Forge announced that it has signed an agreement with VVDN Technologies to explore a strategic partnership spanning several technology-focused sectors, including automotive and defence.

Dr Reddy's The pharmaceutical company announced that it has acquired the trademarks Progynova and CycloProgynova, along with associated assets in India, from Mercury Pharma Group Ltd.

NCC The company has been barred from receiving orders by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Jindal Saw The company’s API licence for seamless pipes has been suspended after issues were identified during an audit conducted by the American Petroleum Institute.

Go Digit Go Digit General Insurance said it has teamed up with Anvayaa Kin Care to offer its policyholders access to senior care services at discounted rates, as insurers increasingly aim to enhance customer engagement beyond conventional insurance coverage.