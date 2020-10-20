Stocks to Watch: HUL, Hindustan Copper, PSUs, L&T

New Delhi: Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Tuesday:

Public sector units: The Indian government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks in this fiscal as it looks for ways to raise funds to rein in fiscal deficit, Reuters reported citing sources. The firms asked include miner Coal India , power utility NTPC , minerals producer NMDC and Engineers India Ltd.

Hindustan Copper: The Centre may look at strategic sale of Hindustan Copper Limited, in a bid to meet the ambitious disinvestment target of ₹2.1 trillion for 2020-21. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar is set to chair a meeting on October 27 to discuss the possibility of strategic disinvestment of Hindustan Copper, Business Standard reported.

Maruti Suzuki: Is considering a series of steps to improve financials of its struggling dealers, including boosting their profit margins and ensuring that they have access to bank credit. The country’s largest carmaker is likely to increase the dealer margin on cars after the festival season to help dealers at a time when sales are likely to be subdued

L&T: Is likely to emerge as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of civil works for 47% of alignment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. Three bidders had participated in the auction. The bidders other than L&T were Afcons Infrastructure-IRCON International-JMC Projects India consortium, and the Tata Projects-NCC-J Kumar Infra Projects-HSR consortium.

BPCL: The oil major's privatisation bid deadline will not be extended for the fifth time, as the government's strategic disinvestment programme that was hit by the pandemic is back on track, the Press Trust of India reported citing DIPAM Secretary. The current deadline is 16 November.

Mahindra Group: Brookfield, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Edelweiss Yield Plus Infrastructure Fund are among half a dozen investors in discussions to acquire nearly 600 megawatts (MW) of solar assets from Mahindra group’s renewable energy business, Mahindra Susten.

IL&FS: Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) group on Monday announced the resignation of Vineet Nayyar as executive vice chairman. Nayyar, who resigned on grounds of poor health, requested the Uday Kotak-led board of directors to relieve him of his duties, effective 31 October, which the board has accepted.

ITC: Raw Pressery, known for its premium cold-pressed juices, is in talks with multiple packaged consumer goods firms, including ITC, for either divesting stake or getting on board a strategic investor for the juices division, the Economic Times reported citing sources.

Adani Enterprises: The Kerala high court on Monday allowed billionaire Gautam Adani to operate the Thiruvananthapuram airport, rejecting the state government’s contention that privatisation was not in the public interest. In February 2019, Adani Enterprises Ltd had won the rights to operate six airports, including the one in Thiruvananthapuram, in an auction conducted by the Airports Authority of India.

Coal India: Supply of coal by state-owned Coal India to the power sector fell 10% to 197.89 million tonnes in the first half of this fiscal. Coal India had supplied 219.85 MT of coal during April-September of the previous fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via