Stocks to Watch: HUL, ONGC, RIL, L&T, Ambuja Cement, ICICI Lombard

Stocks to Watch: HUL, ONGC, RIL, L&T, Ambuja Cement, ICICI Lombard4 min read . 07:44 AM IST
- Havells India, IndusInd Bank, Century Plyboards, Mastek, Ceat, and Hathway will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit grew by 13.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,391 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The company's revenue from operations jumped by 19.46 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,331 crore for the quarter ended June 30. EBITDA margin at 23.2 per cent remained healthy despite unprecedented inflationary headwinds.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit grew by 13.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,391 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The company's revenue from operations jumped by 19.46 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,331 crore for the quarter ended June 30. EBITDA margin at 23.2 per cent remained healthy despite unprecedented inflationary headwinds.
ONGC: India has cut a windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees a liter, according to a government notification. New Delhi also cut the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,000 rupees a tonne, effective July 20.
L&T India: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Tuesday reported a 47 per cent rise in net profit at ₹261 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on the back of its highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements. The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of ₹177 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. Total income during the April-June period of FY 2022-23 was slightly up at ₹3,135.80 crore as against ₹3,115.71 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a regulatory filing.
Life Insurance Corporation: LIC on Tuesday said it has offloaded its stake in heavy electrical equipment maker Siemens and rating firm Icra for over ₹1,983 crore. Corporation's shareholding in Siemens Ltd has diluted from 25,623,599 to 18,412,652 equity shares, decreasing its shareholding from 7.195% to 5.170 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
ICICI Lombard: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a jump of about 80% in its net profit at ₹349 crore in the quarter ended June 2022. The company had posted a net profit of ₹194 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Profit Before Tax grew by 80.1% to ₹465 crore in Q1 FY2023. Capital gains were at ₹32 crore in Q1 FY2023 as against Q1 FY2022.
Reliance Industries: India has cut a windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments. The government said the cut is by 2 rupees a liter. The government also cut the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,000 rupees a tonne, effective July 20.
Zuari Agro Chemicals: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) Ltd, a subsidiary of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd, has shut down its phosphatic fertiliser plant. In its regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has shut down the phosphatic fertilizer plant due to the non-availability of raw material Phosphoric Acid. In 2020-21 fiscal, the company had manufactured 3,53,607 tonnes of urea, 2,57,589 tonnes of phosphatic fertilizers and 13,013 tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate.
Ambuja Cement: Ambuja Cements on Thursday reported a 25.46% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹865.44 crore for the June 2022 quarter due to rising fuel prices and related inflationary impacts. The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of ₹1,161.16 crore in the year-ago quarter, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing.
Indian Bank: Public sector Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has partnered with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd to offer its car loans to customers. The strategic partnership aims to provide customised car loans for customers through over 5,700 branches of the bank.
Network 18: Media firm TV18 Broadcast Ltd on Tuesday reported a 63.05 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹60.02 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of ₹162.44 crore for the April-June period of the previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing. Its consolidated revenue from operations rose by 9.53 per cent to ₹1,265.05 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹1,154.98 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Vedanta: Mining giant Vedanta on Tuesday said that its board has approved the second interim dividend of ₹19.50 per equity share for the current financial year. The total payout would amount to ₹7,250 crore.
STL Technologies: Digital networks integrator STL said on Tuesday that it will set up a high-performance communication network in nine circles for a telecom player, after securing a ₹250 crore deal for providing optical fibres and deployment services. In this nationwide project, STL intends to provide a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre cables comprising armoured, duct and universal cables complying with varied deployment scenarios and integration services with its end-to-end deployment methodology.