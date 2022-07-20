Stocks to Watch: HUL, ONGC, RIL, L&T, Ambuja Cement, ICICI Lombard

L&T India: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Tuesday reported a 47 per cent rise in net profit at ₹261 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on the back of its highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements. The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of ₹177 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. Total income during the April-June period of FY 2022-23 was slightly up at ₹3,135.80 crore as against ₹3,115.71 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a regulatory filing.