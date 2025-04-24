Stocks to watch: HUL, Nestle, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, BPCL, Adani Green among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Shares of HUL, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, and SBI Life are expected to attract attention as these companies will release their fourth-quarter results today.

Tata Consumer Tata Consumer Products announced a 59% increase in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit, reaching ₹345 crore, compared to ₹216 crore in the same quarter last year.

LTIMindtree IT services firm LTIMindtree reported a 2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹1,129 crore in the fourth quarter, while its revenue from operations grew by 10% YoY to ₹9,772 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance Bajaj Housing Finance announced a net profit of ₹587 crore for the fourth quarter, marking a 54% increase compared to ₹381 crore in the same quarter last year.

Vedanta Vedanta Resources, the parent company of Vedanta, is exploring the possibility of a US public listing for its Zambian subsidiary, Konkola Copper Mines, as one of the ways to raise approximately $1 billion for mine development.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL has formed a joint venture (JV) with GPS Renewables to set up compressed biogas (CBG) plants throughout India. This partnership represents a major move in supporting India’s energy transition and helps BPCL work towards its net-zero objectives.

Niva Bupa Health Niva Bupa Health Insurance announced that the IRDAI has approved the reappointment of Krishnan Ramachandran as the CEO & Managing Director of the company for a five-year term.

Adani Green A subsidiary of Adani Green has signed a power purchase agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation to provide 1,250 MW of energy storage capacity through pumped hydro storage projects.

Spandana Sphoorty Shalabh Saxena has stepped down from his role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective April 23. The Board has approved the appointment of Ashish Kumar Damani as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, also effective April 23. Damani currently serves as the company's President and Chief Financial Officer.

Biocon The Board has given its approval to raise up to ₹4,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares, non-convertible debentures with warrants, via methods such as qualified institutional placements, rights issues, preferential allotments, or private placements, in one or more tranches.