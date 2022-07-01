Stocks to Watch: HUL, RIL, Coal India, UPL, Airtel

Stocks to Watch: HUL, RIL, Coal India, UPL, Airtel2 min read . 07:26 AM IST
- Indian indices on Thursday slipped marginally into the red, tracking weakness in global indices.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:
Hindustan Unilever: Hindustan Unilever Ltd CEO and managing director Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed as president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever's Indonesia business.
Coal India: Coal India Ltd is looking at taking all its eight subsidiaries public as prices of the fossil fuel soared after power demand rebounded from the pandemic, a government official aware of the development said.
Bharti Airtel: The Competition Commission of India approved Google’s investment of nearly $1 billion for 1.28% in Bharti Airtel.
Bajaj Consumer Care: Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd is set to diversify its range under the flagship Almond Drops brand by launching more skin and hair care products. This is part of a broader attempt to diversify its portfolio.
AU Small Finance Bank: Rating agency Crisil On Thursday revised its outlook on long-term debt instruments (tier-II bonds, non-convertible debentures, and subordinated debt bonds) of AU Small Finance Bank to AA/Stable.
Reliance Industries: Reliance Brands has announced a strategic partnership with Pret A Manger, a global fresh food and organic coffee chain, to launch and build the brand in India.
Lupin: Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Paliperidone extended-release tablets, used to treat Schizophrenia, in the American market.
Novartis: Drug firm Novartis India on Thursday said its division Sandoz Technical Operations has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.
UPL: Agrochemical major UPL on Thursday announced partnership with global agribusiness player Bunge to form new firm Origeo that will strive to increase productivity, profitability and sustainability for farmers in Brazil.
Jupiter Wagons: Mobility solutions provider Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL), which had announced the reverse merger with CEBBCO (Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd) through the acquisition of the company, completed its listing on the bourses on Thursday.