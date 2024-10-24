Stocks to Watch: HUL, SBI, Piramal Pharma, Sona BLW, Pidilite Industries, and more

Pranati Deva
Published24 Oct 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Stocks to watch today
Hindustan Unilever (HUL): In Q2 FY25, HUL's consolidated revenue rose by 1.93 percent year-on-year to 15,926 crore, while EBITDA dipped slightly by 0.1 percent to 3,793 crore. The EBITDA margin contracted by 48 basis points to 23.81 percent, and net profit fell by 2.33 percent to 2,595 crore. Despite the decline in profit, HUL met analysts’ expectations and declared an interim dividend of 29 per share. The company also approved the separation of its ice cream business due to its limited profitability contribution.

State Bank of India (SBI): SBI, India’s largest bank, raised 5,000 crore through Additional Tier-I (AT-I) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.98 percent. This was the bank's first AT-I bond issuance in FY25, aimed at strengthening its capital base. The bonds, with a call option exercisable after 10 years, comply with Basel-III norms.

Piramal Pharma: The company delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY25, with net profit soaring 350 percent year-on-year to 22.59 crore, up from 5.02 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 17.3 percent to 2,241.75 crore from 1,911.38 crore.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on October 24: What to expect in trade today

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Sona BLW reported a 15.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit, reaching 143.6 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue increased by 17.1 percent to 922.2 crore, while EBITDA grew by 14.7 percent to 252.3 crore. However, the EBITDA margin saw a slight decline, narrowing to 27.4 percent from 27.9 percent last year.

AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank posted a 42.2 percent year-on-year rise in net profit, reaching 571.2 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue increased by 58.1 percent to 1,974.4 crore. However, the bank’s asset quality deteriorated, with gross NPA rising to 1.98 percent from 1.78 percent, and net NPA increasing to 0.75 percent from 0.63 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Dr Lal PathLabs: The diagnostics company reported an 18.2 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY25, reaching 131 crore. Revenue grew by 9.8 percent to 660 crore, while EBITDA increased by 13.9 percent to 202 crore. The EBITDA margin improved by 110 basis points to 30.7 percent. Dr Lal PathLabs also declared an interim dividend of 6 per share.

Pidilite Industries: Pidilite, the maker of Fevicol, posted a 17.8 percent rise in net profit for Q2 FY25, reaching 540.3 crore. Revenue growth, however, remained in the mid-single digits, reflecting the impact of favourable input costs.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

Thyrocare Technologies: Thyrocare saw a 29 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit, reaching 26.4 crore for Q2 FY25. Revenue grew by 20 percent to 177.4 crore, while EBITDA surged 28 percent to 48.2 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points to 27 percent.

NLC India: NLC India entered into a joint venture with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to set up a lignite-based thermal power plant with a capacity of 3×125 MW. Additionally, its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, signed a separate joint venture to develop 2,000 MW of renewable energy projects in Rajasthan.

Mankind Pharma: Mankind Pharma, along with its subsidiary Appian Properties, completed the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines for 13,768 crore, making Bharat Serums a wholly owned subsidiary.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 24

Q2 Results Expected Today: Companies reporting their Q2 FY25 results today include ITC, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ACC, JSW Energy, Colgate-Palmolive, Godrej Consumer Products, Aarti Drugs, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, and others.

 

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 08:18 AM IST
