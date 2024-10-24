Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Hindustan Unilever (HUL): In Q2 FY25, HUL's consolidated revenue rose by 1.93 percent year-on-year to ₹15,926 crore, while EBITDA dipped slightly by 0.1 percent to ₹3,793 crore. The EBITDA margin contracted by 48 basis points to 23.81 percent, and net profit fell by 2.33 percent to ₹2,595 crore. Despite the decline in profit, HUL met analysts’ expectations and declared an interim dividend of ₹29 per share. The company also approved the separation of its ice cream business due to its limited profitability contribution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Bank of India (SBI): SBI, India’s largest bank, raised ₹5,000 crore through Additional Tier-I (AT-I) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.98 percent. This was the bank's first AT-I bond issuance in FY25, aimed at strengthening its capital base. The bonds, with a call option exercisable after 10 years, comply with Basel-III norms.

Piramal Pharma: The company delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY25, with net profit soaring 350 percent year-on-year to ₹22.59 crore, up from ₹5.02 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 17.3 percent to ₹2,241.75 crore from ₹1,911.38 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Sona BLW reported a 15.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹143.6 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue increased by 17.1 percent to ₹922.2 crore, while EBITDA grew by 14.7 percent to ₹252.3 crore. However, the EBITDA margin saw a slight decline, narrowing to 27.4 percent from 27.9 percent last year.

AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank posted a 42.2 percent year-on-year rise in net profit, reaching ₹571.2 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue increased by 58.1 percent to ₹1,974.4 crore. However, the bank’s asset quality deteriorated, with gross NPA rising to 1.98 percent from 1.78 percent, and net NPA increasing to 0.75 percent from 0.63 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Dr Lal PathLabs: The diagnostics company reported an 18.2 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY25, reaching ₹131 crore. Revenue grew by 9.8 percent to ₹660 crore, while EBITDA increased by 13.9 percent to ₹202 crore. The EBITDA margin improved by 110 basis points to 30.7 percent. Dr Lal PathLabs also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pidilite Industries: Pidilite, the maker of Fevicol, posted a 17.8 percent rise in net profit for Q2 FY25, reaching ₹540.3 crore. Revenue growth, however, remained in the mid-single digits, reflecting the impact of favourable input costs.

Thyrocare Technologies: Thyrocare saw a 29 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹26.4 crore for Q2 FY25. Revenue grew by 20 percent to ₹177.4 crore, while EBITDA surged 28 percent to ₹48.2 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points to 27 percent.

NLC India: NLC India entered into a joint venture with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to set up a lignite-based thermal power plant with a capacity of 3×125 MW. Additionally, its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, signed a separate joint venture to develop 2,000 MW of renewable energy projects in Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mankind Pharma: Mankind Pharma, along with its subsidiary Appian Properties, completed the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines for ₹13,768 crore, making Bharat Serums a wholly owned subsidiary.

Q2 Results Expected Today: Companies reporting their Q2 FY25 results today include ITC, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ACC, JSW Energy, Colgate-Palmolive, Godrej Consumer Products, Aarti Drugs, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, and others.