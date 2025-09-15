Stocks to watch: Hyundai, GMR Airports, RailTel, Adani Power among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor India Ltd is aiming to capitalize on a ‘double engine’ growth strategy, combining a rebound in domestic sales — expected to pick up following GST rate cuts — with sustained strength in exports, a senior company executive said.

Apollo Hospitals The healthcare major is set to purchase IFC’s 31% stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd for ₹1,254 crore, which will increase its ownership to 99.42%, pending approval from the CCI.

Britannia Industries Facing rising competition from regional players, Britannia Industries is adopting a localized strategy, viewing India as a collection of diverse markets rather than a single country, to maintain its edge over rivals and expand this approach in the future.

GMR Airports The company recorded a 3.5% year-on-year decline in passenger traffic for August, totaling 93.49 lakh, with domestic traffic remaining unchanged and international traffic increasing by 2.8%. Meanwhile, aircraft movements grew by 4.2%.

Dr Reddy's Lab The US FDA issued the company a Form 483 with five observations following a pre-approval inspection at its Bachupally biologics plant.

Adani Power The company has entered into a 25-year deal with Bihar State Power Generation Company to provide 2,400 MW of power from a greenfield project in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur.

Aditya Birla Capital The company has mobilized ₹3,400 crore through the issuance of 3.4 lakh secured NCDs in two tranches, which are listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Tata Technologies Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Technologies Pte, Singapore, the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity in Germany-based ES-Tec GmbH and its subsidiaries (ES-Tec Group) from MW Beteiligungs GmbH for €75 million.

Urgo Capital The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on September 17 to discuss raising funds by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement.

Alembic Pharma Alembic Pharma has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for its Panelav API-I and API-II facilities, marking the closure of inspections at these units.