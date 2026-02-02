Stocks to watch: Hyundai Motor, Indus Towers, Hero Motocorp among among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to start Monday’s session on a positive note, attempting to recover from the sharp sell-off seen previously. However, volatility is expected to stay high as investors continue to assess the Union Budget 2026 proposals.

Asian markets were trading mixed, while US equities closed lower, with stock futures also pointing downward.

“Indian markets may remain under pressure following the sharp negative reaction to the Union Budget 2026–27, triggered by a surprise hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives. While DII buying could offer some support, near-term sentiment remains cautious to mildly bearish as market participants reassess positioning in anticipation of higher F&O costs coming into effect from April 1.The long-term India growth story remains intact, but short-term volatility and correction risks are likely to persist until stability returns,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

The Indian market slumped in a special trading session on Sunday following the Budget announcement proposing a hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on F&O trades.

The Sensex tumbled 1,546.84 points, or 1.88%, to end at 80,722.94, while the Nifty 50 fell 495.20 points, or 1.96%, to settle at 24,825.45.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

Hyundai Motor, Indus Towers, Bajaj Housing Finance, RailTel Corp, Tata Chemicals, Awfis Space Solutions Shares of Hyundai Motor, Indus Towers, Bajaj Housing Finance, RailTel Corp, Tata Chemicals, Awfis Space Solutions will remain in focus today as companies will declare Q3 results today.

Hero Motocorp Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Sunday reported a 26% year-on-year increase in dealer dispatches, reaching 5,57,871 units in January 2026, up from 4,42,873 units in the corresponding month last year.

Adani Green Energy Adani Green Energy on Saturday issued a fresh clarification on the civil case filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission against its directors, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, in a US federal court, reiterating that the company is not named in the proceedings and that no charges have been levelled against it.

ITC Cigarette prices have risen steeply across segments following the implementation of a new excise duty on Sunday, resulting in retail price hikes of at least ₹22–25 per pack of 10 sticks.

Defence stocks - BEL, HAL, GRSE, Data Patterns Shares of BEL, HAL, GRSE, and Data Patterns are likely to remain in the spotlight on Monday as they may respond to the Budget announcements. The capital expenditure allocation for FY27 has been set at ₹2.19 lakh crore, up from the revised FY26 estimate of ₹1.86 lakh crore—an increase of about 18%.

Biocon, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's The biopharma space is set to stay in the spotlight after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her speech, highlighted biologics as critical to longevity and outlined the government’s plan to position India as a global biopharma manufacturing hub, supported by the creation of a dedicated biopharma network.

BSE, Groww Shares of BSE and Groww declined 5–10% on Sunday after Budget 2026 increased the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options, a step that brokerage Jefferies described as negative for market sentiment.

Quess Corp The company said it has received a final assessment order from the Income Tax Department, resulting in a tax demand of ₹160 crore.

Blue Star The company stated that it identified unauthorised access to its product installation data and promptly took steps to limit access as soon as the issue came to light.

MOIL The company’s board has approved the establishment of a joint venture with Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation for manganese ore mining operations in Madhya Pradesh.