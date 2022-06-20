Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Coal India, Cipla, Dilip Buildcon

Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Delta Corp remain under the NSE F&O ban for 20 June. Securities in the ban period include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit
NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Monday:
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the baseline credit assessments of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, reflecting improvements in credit fundamentals, particularly asset quality. The global rating agency has upgraded the baseline credit assessments (BCAs) to baa3 from ba1.
SpiceJet: A Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft caught fire taking off from Patna airport on Sunday and made an emergency landing minutes later. All 185 passengers on-board were safe. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the matter.
Telcos: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have asked the department of telecommunications to ensure that captive 5G networks abide by rules and regulations concerning quality of service, security, enable lawful interception by enforcement agencies among others, while remaining isolated from commercial networks and are set up only by end-user enterprises instead of intermediaries and system integrators.
Cipla: The pharma company said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire 21.05% stake in Achira Labs Pvt Ltd for ₹25 crore. The latter is engaged in development and commercialisation of point of care (PoC) medical test kits in India.
L&T Finance Holdings: Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks with L&T Finance Holdings to acquire its real estate loans worth ₹8,000-9,000 crore. The L&T group company is looking to pivot toward the retail segment by pruning its infrastructure and real estate exposure.
Aurobindo Pharma: The drug major has acquired a 51% stake in GLS Pharma, which operates in the oncology business and has a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The cost of acquisition was ₹28.05 crore.
Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon's joint venture company RBL-DBL has been declared lowest bidder for the Surat Metro Rail Project in Gujarat. The order is worth ₹1,061 crore. The company has also received the completion certificate for two road projects in Karnataka.
Nazara Technologies: The company has decided to make a further strategic investment of up to ₹20.1 crore in material subsidiary Absolute Sports by acquiring shares of promoter Porush Jain and up to ₹10 crore in Brandscale Innovations by subscribing to optionally convertible debentures in one or more tranches.
L&T Infotech: The amalgamation process of Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree is likely to be completed by December, and during this period, both the companies will continue to operate independently. The two subsidiaries of Larsen & Toubro had last month announced a mega-merger to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider, exceeding $3.5 billion in combined revenue.