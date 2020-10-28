Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Vedanta

Bharti Airtel: The country's second largest telecom operator reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations, helping it narrow losses in the July-September period. Consolidated revenue rose 22 % to ₹25,785 crore in the September quarter while net loss narrowed to ₹763 crore. Also, Bharti Airtel will sell 100% shares of its Ghana business for ₹184 crore to the West African country’s government.