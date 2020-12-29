Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Biocon, PNB, 3i Infotech, SpiceJet, Coal India

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

ICICI Bank: Country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has sold 2% stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions. The insurer sold 13.8 crore shares, representing 2.002% stake of ICICI Bank, over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Biocon: Biotechnology major Biocon has launched Tacrolimus capsules, an immunosuppressant, in the US market. Tacrolimus is used in the treatment of organ transplant patients. The drug reduces the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ.

3i Infotech: IT firm 3i Infotech Ltd has entered into definitive agreements to sell its software products business to the funds advised by Apax Partners for ₹1,000 crore. The software products business will be acquired by a newly formed company named Azentio Software, wholly-owned by the Apax Funds, a statement said.

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile United Bank of India with itself. This is in continuation to the IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce undertaken last month, PNB said in a statement.

SpiceJet: Air freight forwarder Skyways Air Services has joined hands with budget carrier SpiceJet for transporting covid-19 vaccine across India. Under the collaboration, Skyways will provide cold chain transportation and storage along with dedicated last-mile connectivity, while SpiceJet will provide connectivity across its pan-India network with full temperature mapping controls, a release said.

Coal India: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is constructing 21 railway sidings at an estimated investment of ₹3,370 crore in four of its subsidiaries, an effort towards strengthening its rail infrastructure. These railway sidings would be commissioned by FY’24.

Reliance Capital: Debt-ridden firm Reliance Capital has objected to the proposed 33.12% stake sale of Prime Focus Ltd (PFL) by Credit Suisse to PFL's promoter group at ₹44.15 per share.

Lupin: Drug firm Lupin has launched Meloxicam capsules, used for treating osteoarthritis (OA) pain, in the US market. The company has launched the product after having already received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, Lupin said in a statement.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC’s Dulanga coal mine is commercially operational from October 1, 2020. "...based on achievement of approved norms and due approval; Dulanga Coal Mine (in Odisha) of NTPC Limited, having an ultimate peak rated annual capacity of 7 Million Tonnes Per Annum, is declared commercial operation from October 1, 2020, a BSE filing said.

MCX: Leading commodity bourse MCX has launched futures trading in natural rubber. At present, four contracts of rubber futures that will expire in January, February, March and April of 2021 are made available for trading.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via