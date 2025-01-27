Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Godrej Consumer, JSW Steel, KEC Intl, DLF, JK Cement, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. ICICI Bank:Q3 standalone net profit increased to ₹11,790 crore from ₹10,270 crore (Y-o-Y), beating estimates of ₹11,330 crore; gross NPA improved to 1.96 per cent from 1.97 per cent (Q-o-Q), while net NPA remained steady at 0.42 per cent; Q3 interest earned grew to ₹41,300 crore from ₹36,700 crore (Y-o-Y).

Godrej Consumer Products: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd reported a 14.3 percent decline in net profit to ₹498.3 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹581.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 3 percent to ₹3,768.4 crore from ₹3,659.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA dropped 10.1 percent to ₹755.9 crore, with margins contracting to 20.1 percent from 23 percent in Q3 FY24.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel Ltd saw a 71 percent YoY drop in consolidated net profit to ₹719 crore in Q3 FY25 after accounting for an exceptional charge of ₹103 crore. Revenue dipped 1 percent to ₹41,378 crore. The company achieved record crude steel production of 7.03 million tonnes, a 2 percent YoY increase. EBITDA stood at ₹5,579 crore, with margins at 13.5 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation:Q3 standalone net profit declined to ₹2,442 crore from ₹2,998 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue rose to ₹22,100 crore from ₹19,452 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda remained steady at ₹5,160 crore compared to ₹5,144 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin narrowing to 23.34 per cent from 26.45 per cent (Y-o-Y).

KEC International: KEC International Ltd secured new orders worth ₹1,445 crore for T&D projects, including ±800 kV HVDC and 400 kV transmission lines awarded by PGCIL. The company announced this development through a regulatory filing.

DLF: DLF Ltd posted a 61.2 percent YoY rise in net profit to ₹1,058.7 crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹656.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.5 percent to ₹1,528.7 crore. However, EBITDA declined 21.7 percent to ₹400 crore, with margins contracting to 26.2 percent from 33.6 percent last year.

Balkrishna Industries: Balkrishna Industries reported a 47 percent YoY jump in net profit to ₹449.5 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue grew 12.6 percent to ₹2,560.3 crore, supported by strong demand across key markets.

JK Cement: JK Cement's net profit fell 33.2 percent YoY to ₹189.6 crore in Q3 FY25, with revenue slightly down by 0.2 percent at ₹2,930.3 crore. EBITDA dropped 21.2 percent to ₹492.2 crore, while margins slipped to 16.8 percent from 21.3 percent last year.

Macrotech Developers: Macrotech Developers posted an 87 percent YoY rise in net profit to ₹944.8 crore in Q3 FY25, with revenue increasing 39.3 percent to ₹4,083 crore. EBITDA surged 48 percent to ₹1,305.9 crore, with margins improving to 32 percent from 30.1 percent last year.

Jubilant Ingrevia: Jubilant Ingrevia inaugurated a cGMP-compliant facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, to manufacture nutraceuticals and dietary-active ingredients. The new facility, part of an existing USFDA-approved plant, aims to bolster the company’s Vitamin B3 leadership globally, according to CEO Deepak Jain.

Religare Enterprises: Religare Enterprises received a counterbid from US-based investor Digvijay Gaekwad, offering ₹275 per share for a 26 percent stake, which is 17 percent higher than the Burman family's open offer at ₹235.

Shakti Pumps: Shakti Pumps Ltd reported a 130.09 percent YoY surge in net profit to ₹104 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue grew 31 percent to ₹648.8 crore, while EBITDA rose 117.46 percent to ₹154.4 crore, improving margins to 23.8 percent from 14.3 percent in Q3 FY24.

Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 13.5 percent rise in Q3 FY25 net profit to ₹503 crore, with revenue up 2.8 percent at ₹2,809 crore. EBITDA increased 5.2 percent to ₹914 crore, improving margins to 32.5 percent. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹26 per share.

Shriram Finance: Shriram Finance reported a 96.3 percent YoY increase in net profit to ₹3,569.76 crore, driven by a ₹1,544 crore post-tax gain from a stake sale in its housing finance arm. Excluding the one-time gain, EPS grew 14.4 percent to ₹11.07.

DCB Bank: DCB Bank reported a 19.6 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY25 net profit to ₹151.4 crore. NII grew 14.5 percent to ₹543 crore, while GNPA improved to 3.11 percent from 3.29 percent QoQ.

Fedbank Financial Services: Fedbank Financial reported a 71.3 percent YoY decline in net profit to ₹18.8 crore in Q3 FY25. NII rose 31.2 percent to ₹311.8 crore, with GNPA improving to 1.88 percent from 2.19 percent.

CreditAccess Grameen: CreditAccess Grameen reported a net loss of ₹99.5 crore in Q3 FY25 due to early risk recognition and accelerated write-offs. NII grew 6.4 percent YoY to ₹905.5 crore.

