Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Godrej Consumer, JSW Steel, KEC Intl, DLF, JK Cement, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Pranati Deva
Published27 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST
ICICI Bank:Q3 standalone net profit increased to 11,790 crore from 10,270 crore (Y-o-Y), beating estimates of 11,330 crore; gross NPA improved to 1.96 per cent from 1.97 per cent (Q-o-Q), while net NPA remained steady at 0.42 per cent; Q3 interest earned grew to 41,300 crore from 36,700 crore (Y-o-Y).

Godrej Consumer Products: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd reported a 14.3 percent decline in net profit to 498.3 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 581.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 3 percent to 3,768.4 crore from 3,659.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA dropped 10.1 percent to 755.9 crore, with margins contracting to 20.1 percent from 23 percent in Q3 FY24.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel Ltd saw a 71 percent YoY drop in consolidated net profit to 719 crore in Q3 FY25 after accounting for an exceptional charge of 103 crore. Revenue dipped 1 percent to 41,378 crore. The company achieved record crude steel production of 7.03 million tonnes, a 2 percent YoY increase. EBITDA stood at 5,579 crore, with margins at 13.5 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation:Q3 standalone net profit declined to 2,442 crore from 2,998 crore (Y-o-Y); revenue rose to 22,100 crore from 19,452 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda remained steady at 5,160 crore compared to 5,144 crore (Y-o-Y), with Ebitda margin narrowing to 23.34 per cent from 26.45 per cent (Y-o-Y).

KEC International: KEC International Ltd secured new orders worth 1,445 crore for T&D projects, including ±800 kV HVDC and 400 kV transmission lines awarded by PGCIL. The company announced this development through a regulatory filing.

DLF: DLF Ltd posted a 61.2 percent YoY rise in net profit to 1,058.7 crore in Q3 FY25, up from 656.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.5 percent to 1,528.7 crore. However, EBITDA declined 21.7 percent to 400 crore, with margins contracting to 26.2 percent from 33.6 percent last year.

Balkrishna Industries: Balkrishna Industries reported a 47 percent YoY jump in net profit to 449.5 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue grew 12.6 percent to 2,560.3 crore, supported by strong demand across key markets.

JK Cement: JK Cement's net profit fell 33.2 percent YoY to 189.6 crore in Q3 FY25, with revenue slightly down by 0.2 percent at 2,930.3 crore. EBITDA dropped 21.2 percent to 492.2 crore, while margins slipped to 16.8 percent from 21.3 percent last year.

Macrotech Developers: Macrotech Developers posted an 87 percent YoY rise in net profit to 944.8 crore in Q3 FY25, with revenue increasing 39.3 percent to 4,083 crore. EBITDA surged 48 percent to 1,305.9 crore, with margins improving to 32 percent from 30.1 percent last year.

Jubilant Ingrevia: Jubilant Ingrevia inaugurated a cGMP-compliant facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, to manufacture nutraceuticals and dietary-active ingredients. The new facility, part of an existing USFDA-approved plant, aims to bolster the company’s Vitamin B3 leadership globally, according to CEO Deepak Jain.

Religare Enterprises: Religare Enterprises received a counterbid from US-based investor Digvijay Gaekwad, offering 275 per share for a 26 percent stake, which is 17 percent higher than the Burman family's open offer at 235.

Shakti Pumps: Shakti Pumps Ltd reported a 130.09 percent YoY surge in net profit to 104 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue grew 31 percent to 648.8 crore, while EBITDA rose 117.46 percent to 154.4 crore, improving margins to 23.8 percent from 14.3 percent in Q3 FY24.

Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 13.5 percent rise in Q3 FY25 net profit to 503 crore, with revenue up 2.8 percent at 2,809 crore. EBITDA increased 5.2 percent to 914 crore, improving margins to 32.5 percent. The company declared an interim dividend of 26 per share.

Shriram Finance: Shriram Finance reported a 96.3 percent YoY increase in net profit to 3,569.76 crore, driven by a 1,544 crore post-tax gain from a stake sale in its housing finance arm. Excluding the one-time gain, EPS grew 14.4 percent to 11.07.

DCB Bank: DCB Bank reported a 19.6 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY25 net profit to 151.4 crore. NII grew 14.5 percent to 543 crore, while GNPA improved to 3.11 percent from 3.29 percent QoQ.

Fedbank Financial Services: Fedbank Financial reported a 71.3 percent YoY decline in net profit to 18.8 crore in Q3 FY25. NII rose 31.2 percent to 311.8 crore, with GNPA improving to 1.88 percent from 2.19 percent.

CreditAccess Grameen: CreditAccess Grameen reported a net loss of 99.5 crore in Q3 FY25 due to early risk recognition and accelerated write-offs. NII grew 6.4 percent YoY to 905.5 crore.

Trident: Trident Ltd reported a 26.8 percent decline in Q3 FY25 net profit to 80 crore, while revenue fell 9.2 percent to 1,667 crore. EBITDA dropped 18.8 percent to 213.6 crore.

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST
