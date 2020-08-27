Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, HAL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stock that may be in news on Thursday:

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender will sell up to 2% of its holding in ICICI Securities through an open market transaction. "The Board of Directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 6,442,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each of ICICI Securities Limited (company), representing up to 2 per cent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an open market sale," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The board of directors of the bank has approved to increase the authorized share capital from ₹650 crore to ₹1,000 crore. The board has also approved raising ₹1,000 crore via issue of equity shares and ₹500 crore via NCDs.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The public sector lender has declared its exposure of ₹815.44 crore to Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) as fraud. "...it is informed that a non-performing asset (NPA) account -- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) -- with outstanding dues of ₹815.44 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement. Further, the bank has already made provision of ₹203.86 crore as per the prescribed prudential norms," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

HAL: The government plans to sell up to 15% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) through an offer sale, which is likely to fetch around ₹5,020 crore. The government will sell 33.43 million shares or 10% stake in the company with an option to sell a further 16.71 million shares or 5% stake in case of over subscription.

Realty companies: In a bid to boost the real estate market, the Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units. "It is decided to reduce the prevailing stamp duty on the deed of transfer by 3% for the period from 1st September, 2020 to 31st December, 2020 and by 2% for the period from 1st January, 2021 to 31st March, 2021," the state government said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has inked a pact with Tel Aviv-based REE Automotive to explore production of electric commercial vehicles.

Future Enterprises: The company is considering to raise funds through issuance of bonds. The board of the company is scheduled to meet on 29 August to consider and evaluate proposals to raise funds by way of issuance of bonds, including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments, through private placement or other means, Future Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Jindal Stainless: The company’s board has approved raising up to ₹162.8 crore through issue of convertible equity warrants. "The board of directors of Jindal Stainless Ltd at its meeting held today...considered and approved raising funds through issue of convertible equity warrants for an amount up to ₹162.8 crore on preferential basis," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Indraprastha Gas: The company’s net profit in the first quarter ended 30 June fell 87.9% year-on-year to ₹35.2 crore from ₹290.8 crore, while the revenue dropped 58.9% to ₹638 crore sequentially from ₹1,552 crore.

Allcargo Logistics: The board of directors of the company will meet today to consider and approve the voluntary delisting of shares.

