Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, HAL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender will sell up to 2% of its holding in ICICI Securities through an open market transaction. "The Board of Directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 6,442,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each of ICICI Securities Limited (company), representing up to 2 per cent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an open market sale," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.