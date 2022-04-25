Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance, RailTel

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm on Saturday said its ₹24,713-crore deal to acquire Future Group's assets cannot be implemented after secured creditors of the Kishore Biyani-led companies voted against the proposal. Several listed Future Group entities - Future Retail Ltd, Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL), Future Market Networks Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd - in their respective regulatory filings on Saturday also said composite Scheme of Arrangement with Reliance Group entities now can not be implemented due to the outcome of the voting.

