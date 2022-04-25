Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance, RailTel

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian indices registered another week of losses after shedding 1.23% on Friday, spooked by hawkish comments of US Fed chief and disappointing results posted by Infosys and HDFC Bank.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
ICICI Bank: The bank on Saturday reported a 58 per cent jump in its March quarter consolidated net to ₹7,719 crore, helped by a sharp decrease in the money set aside for bad debts. On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender reported a 59 per cent jump to ₹7,019 crore for the January-March quarter of 2021-22. It ended the fiscal year FY22 with a 44 per cent growth in the bottomline at ₹23,339 crore.
Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm on Saturday said its ₹24,713-crore deal to acquire Future Group's assets cannot be implemented after secured creditors of the Kishore Biyani-led companies voted against the proposal. Several listed Future Group entities - Future Retail Ltd, Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL), Future Market Networks Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd - in their respective regulatory filings on Saturday also said composite Scheme of Arrangement with Reliance Group entities now can not be implemented due to the outcome of the voting.
HDFC Bank: The bank on Saturday declared a 1550 per cent or 15.50 per share dividend to its shareholders for the financial year 2021-22. The board at its meeting has recommended a dividend of ₹15.50 per equity share of Re 1 (1550 per cent) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2022, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,928 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, on the back of higher volumes and increase in metal prices.
Aditya Birla Capital: Vishakha Mulye, an ICICI Bank veteran, will take over as the chief executive of Aditya Birla Capital, the non-bank lender said on Saturday. Mulye, who was the executive director of ICICI Bank in charge of the wholesale banking portfolio, will take over her role on June 1, as per an announcement by Aditya Birla Capital to the exchanges.
RailTel Corporation of India: RailTel Corporation of India, a Mini Ratna central government PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has received a work order from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) worth ₹11.57 crore for the installation of multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private networks (VPNs) at 33 locations across the country.
Torrent Power: Torrent Power has inked a share purchase pact to acquire 100 per cent equity in a 50 MW solar plant of SkyPower Group at an enterprise value of ₹417 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma: Leading drug firms Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma and Jubilant are recalling different products in the US market for various reasons, as per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Tata Metaliks: The firm on Friday posted a 30 per cent fall in its net profit to ₹52.46 crore for the quarter ended March owing to increased expenses. The company had clocked a ₹74.99 crore net profit during January-March period of preceding 2020-21 fiscal, Tata Metaliks said in a BSE filing.
Nykaa: The firm on Friday announced its strategic investments in three companies involved in clean beauty, athleisure nutricosmetics. The company has acquired stakes in Earth Rhythm, Nudge Wellness and KICA.