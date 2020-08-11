Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Kotak Bank, Titan Company

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

ICICI Bank: The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has set the floor price at ₹351.36 per share for its proposed share sale to raise up to ₹15,000 crore. The floor price for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares is at a discount of over 3 per cent to Monday's close of ₹363.60 on the BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation: The board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates the country's largest domestic airline IndiGo, have approved raising funds to the tune of ₹4,000 crore through qualified institutions placement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender said that it has complied with Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines on promoter shareholding, within the prescribed timeline. For the quarter ended 30 June, promoter Uday Kotak’s stake in the bank stood at 25.82% and the total promoter shareholding was at 26.07%, showed data from BSE.

Axis Bank: UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Monday offloaded shares of Axis Bank worth over ₹150 crore through open market transactions. A total of 35 lakh scrips of the private sector lender were sold at an average price of ₹429.5 apiece, valuing the deal at ₹150.32 crore, according to block deal data on the BSE.

Titan Company: Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of ₹297 crore for the June quarter, impacted by lower income due to the covid-19 pandemic. The company had reported a net profit of ₹364 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda reported a net loss of ₹864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June due to increased provisioning for standard accounts. The bank had reported a standalone profit of ₹710 crore in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor Company: Goldman Sachs Singapore PTE on Monday sold 0.75% stake or 3.55 million shares at an average price of ₹417.05 in TVS Motor Company for ₹148 crore, through open market transactions.

Power Grid Corp: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd posted an over 18% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,048.42 crore for the June 2020 quarter. The company's consolidated net profit had stood at ₹2,502.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: India’s largest private non-life insurer, is in advanced discussions to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance Co. Ltd and merge the insurance assets of the two companies, according to a Mint report.

Shree Cement: The company’s net profit for June quarter rose to ₹370.8 crore from ₹363 crore in same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Revenue dropped to ₹2,325.8 crore during the period under review from ₹3,036.41 crore year-on-year.

