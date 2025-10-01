Stocks to watch: ICICI Bank, Oil India, Lupin, Man Industries among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. ICICI Bank ICICI Bank announced that it has received a demand notice from tax authorities for ₹216.27 crore over alleged shortfall in GST payment.

RBL Bank RBL Bank, a private sector lender, announced that it has formed a bancassurance partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest life insurer.

Oil India, GAIL India Oil India Limited (OIL) and GAIL India Limited (GAIL) have entered into an MoU to strengthen cooperation across the natural gas value chain, with the objective of enhancing access to cleaner energy in India.

Adani Total Gas Adani Total Gas announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Parag Parikh, has stepped down. The company added that the search for his successor is in progress and a formal announcement will be made shortly.

Nestle India The company reinforced its commitment to India by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) to accelerate investments in both greenfield and brownfield projects in Odisha, along with its existing manufacturing sites.

Lupin Lupin has secured approval from the US FDA for Rivaroxaban Oral Suspension, a medication used in the treatment of Venous Thromboembolism.

RITES RITES has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail to pursue business collaboration through its subsidiary, NICC LLC, a UAE-based infrastructure construction firm. The partnership aims to strengthen cooperation with Etihad Rail in the mobility sector across the UAE and other regions.

Man Industries Man Industries stated that Sebi’s two-year restriction on the company and three of its top executives from accessing the securities markets will not have any significant effect on its present or future business operations.

Indian Overseas Bank The Reserve Bank of India has levied a fine of ₹31.80 lakh on Indian Overseas Bank for failing to comply with specific RBI guidelines related to priority sector lending.

Union Bank The government has named Asheesh Pandey as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Union Bank of India, and Kalyan Kumar as the Chief of Central Bank of India, both for a tenure of three years.